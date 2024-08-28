32 Amazing Movies About The American South
The melting pot of America has a lot of stories to tell
There are tons of great movies about the history and culture of the American South. They aren't all positive, because all histories and cultures are messy and the South is certainly no exception. Some of the movies are heartwarming in a way that only Southerners can be and some are heartbreaking for many reasons. Either way, they are important, powerful, and fun stories about everyone living below the Mason-Dixon line.
Fried Green Tomatoes
There is nothing more quintessentially southern than the dish fried green tomatoes. Like the dish, the movie of the same name just oozes Southern culture. Kathy Bates stars alongside Jessica Tandy and listens as Tandy's character tells her life story, which is a microcosm of life in the South in the 20th Century, including all the highs and lows.
My Cousin Vinny
Everyone loves a good fish out of water story and having Joe Pesci play a lawyer - or someone pretending to be a lawyer - in the South is just perfect for that. My Cousin Vinny doesn't really punch down at anyone, while still maintaining a humoristic look at both the South, and the North, and how the two cultures may clash at times, but ultimately are still the same people, under it all.
Selma
The Civil Rights movement is one of the most consequential periods in United States history, and while the story has been told many times in movies, in many different ways, Selma is one of the best, and broadest, telling of the story. David Oyelowo's performance as Dr. Martin Luther King is mesmerizing.
No Country For Old Men
In many ways, Texas is a culture apart from the rest of the Deep South, but it still does overlap quite a bit. There are a lot of movies set in Texas, but No Country For Old Men finds a way to really nail a lot of the culture, while still maintaining the fanciful nature of the plot. Not bad for a couple of directors like the Coen Brothers who hail from Minnesota.
To Kill A Mockingbird
The book and movie To Kill A Mockingbird is without a doubt one of the most important stories told in the 20th Century. It captures small-town life in the South in the Depression era perfectly. It's also obviously not afraid to dig into the more disturbing parts of life in Alabama at the time, the terrible racism that hung over everything.
The Outsiders
The Outsiders became a cultural phenomenon when the book was first published in the late '60s. Telling the story of working-class kids fighting with the rich kids in Tulsa in 1965. It took a decade-and-a-half for Francis Ford Coppola to put together the now-legendary cast of The Outsiders and make the movie, but it was worth the wait.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
O Brother Where Are Thou?
For a couple of guys from Minnesota, The Coen Brothers really know how to capture the essence of the American South. They set a few of their movies there, but O Brother Where Are Thou? really stands out as a great example of how to tell a wild story that is sarcastic, fantastical, and over-the-top, but grounded in realism.
Smokey And The Bandit
When a guy needs a bunch of beer you can only buy west of the Mississippi for a party in Georgia, there's only one person to hire to smuggle the load. The Bandit (Burt Reynolds). The movie basically covers all of what we call the Deep South from Texarkana to Atlanta. Jackie Gleason's Texas sheriff, Buford T. Justice, is the icing on the cake.
12 Years A Slave
Sometimes filmmakers need to tell stories we don't want to hear but need to hear. 12 Years A Slave is a movie you can only watch once, but one that everyone needs to see at least once. It's a powerful story about the ugliest part of American history that everyone has a difficult time confronting, but a time we all need to remember for exactly what it was.
A Street Car Named Desire
Playwright Tennessee Williams did as much to define Southern culture as anyone else in the arts with his plays like The Glass Menagerie and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The most successful adaptation of one of his plays, A Streetcar Named Desire, is no exception, bringing the era of mid-20th Century New Orleans to life with a classic cast that included Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh, and Karl Malden.
Dazed And Confused
Being a teenager in Austin, TX in 1976 sure looks like a lot of fun in Dazed And Confused. The cult classic comedy by director Richard Linklater is loved all over the country, not only for its witty script, but for the monster cast of then-up-and-comers like Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and Matthew McConaughey.
A Time To Kill
Matthew McConaughey is a proud son of Texas, but he's not afraid to call out the troubled history in the Southern U.S. A Time To Kill is a perfect example, of confronting racism in rural Mississippi in the 1990s. It's also one of Samuel L. Jackson's most powerful performances as the accused Carl Lee Hailey.
Baby Driver
Let's be honest, Baby Driver could have happened in any city, but it happens in Atlanta. Atlanta, as anyone who has driven there will tell you, is actually kind of the perfect city for a movie about car chases. Wide highways, big streets, elevation changes... it all makes for great car chases, and Baby Driver has some of the best car chases ever.
Glory
The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment was one of the very first Black units in the Union Army during the Civil War and while it may have Massachusetts in the name, and the movie Glory is based on the true story of the regiment, it takes place almost entirely in the South during the war. It's one of the best war movies ever made and one of the most powerful stories about the South ever told.
Friday Night Lights
No matter where you are in the South, from Virginia to Texas, if it's Friday night in the fall, there is serious high school football being played. Friday Night Lights, which is based on a book of the same name telling the true story of a small Texas town's team is one of the best representations of that culture ever put on film. The story is so good, that they later fictionalized it on TV as well.
The Color Purple
Steven Spielberg managed to surprise everyone when he directed The Color Purple. It was a big departure from the kind of summer blockbusters audiences were used to from the director. It's no surprise that his deft hand helped tell an amazing story about all the hardships of life for a Black woman in the South in the early 20th Century.
Steel Magnolias
If you want a real slice of Southern life on the big screen, there is no better example than Steel Magnolias. It's not always pleasant, but it's real. The highs and lows of life burst off the screen, all while celebrating all that is great about small-town life in the South.
Gone With The Wind
It may be the most famous movie set in the South, ever. While Gone With The Wind is not without some deserved controversy, it's still one of the greatest cinematic achievements in history. Of course, it tells the story of the hardships even the very rich faced in the South during the Civil War
Hustle & Flow
Hip-hop may have developed in the streets of New York, but it didn't take long for the South to start putting its own unique spin on the genre. Hustle & Flow is a great way to experience the development of rap in Memphis. Memphis plays an important role in the history of all American music and it's great to see where hip-hop fits in.
Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil
High society in the South is perfectly represented in Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil. Kevin Spacey, as problematic as he is, puts in his typically great performance here, as a member of Savannah, Georgia's elite. It's just a darn good crime story.
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Magical realism, Louisana-style is what Beasts of the Southern Wild is. The fantasy elements tell the tale, but the harsh realities of living in the Bayou with rising sea levels set the backdrop for this incredible movie. A movie made on a tiny budget that made a fortune.
Deliverance
There are a whole lot of negative stereotypes in Deliverance that have to be acknowledged off the top here. The portrayals of locals as inbred, violent hicks are offensive to many, but that doesn't mean the movie isn't really scary and exciting. It's legendary for a reason.
Driving Miss Daisy
Sometimes people forget just was a massive hit Driving Miss Daisy was. It's easy to see why it's argued by some that it's not a great representation of the South, but it is pretty accurate in a lot of ways. This is especially true of Miss Daisy (Jessica Tandy) and her attitude towards her driver (Morgan Freeman) in the beginning.
Norma Rae
Sally Field stars as Norma Rae Webster in Norma Rae, who is based on the real-life North Carolinian labor organizer Crystal Lee Sutton. While the struggles of African-American communities across the South have often (and deservedly) been highlighted, the struggle of poor, white Southerners is less represented. That's part of what makes Norma Rae important when telling the story of the South in the 20th Century.
Nashville
Director Robert Altman's 1975 masterpiece Nashville is one of the best representations of the power of music, specifically country music, carries in the South. Rock and Roll, Blues, Jazz, and of course, Country music all have their roots somewhere in the South, so spreading the gospel (another genre of music born in the South) of music tells us much of what we want to know.
The Green Mile
Frank Darabont might have directed the best movie of the 1990s with The Shawshank Redemption, but it's another prison movie by the director that lands on this list. The Green Mile, which like Shawshank, was based on a Steven King story tells a very different kind of story, in a very different kind of prison. Of all the places in the world you wouldn't want to get locked up in, Louisiana in the 1930s would have to be close to the top of the list.
The Iron Claw
Professional wrestling really came into its own in the South in the 50s and 60s. Sure, it's always been popular everywhere in America, but the South is its home. The South, specifically Texas, was also home to the legendary Von Erich family. The Iron Claw wonderfully tells the family's tragic story, all with the backdrop of 1970s and 1980s Southern culture.
Green Book
2018's Green Book is an uncompromising look at the Jim Crow South. It's raw and honest about what it was like to be a Black man, specifically a musician, traveling in the South in the early 1960s. Mahershala Ali plays Don Shirley, who was one of the greatest jazz pianists of his day, but still found little respect in many parts of the South because of the color of his skin.
Cape Fear
Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake of Cape Fear could have been set anywhere, but it's set in North Carolina and there really wasn't a better choice. The unique Carolina coast is the perfect setting and watching Robert De Niro's excellent performance with a Southern accent makes it all the better.
Moonlight
There's a common saying saying in Florida that the further south you travel, the further north you get. That's because northern Florida has far more in common with the deep south than Miami. Still, Miami is as far south as you can get on the mainland of the United States, so a movie like Moonlight fits in, despite being more about the gritty streets of Miami than say, high school football.
Coal Miner's Daughter
Kentucky isn't often represented in movies, and when it is, it's usually a pretty depressing take on the state. Coal Miner's Daughter isn't all sunshine and lollipops, either, but it is a very fair representation of life in a coal town for a young girl named Loretta Lynn. Yep, that Loretta Lynn, who came up in a tough situation but found her way to huge fame as a country singer.
The Princess And The Frog
We couldn't have this list without a little Disney flavor. While the company has smartly buried Song of the South deep in their vault, or maybe even under the vault, The Princess And The Frog is another story completely. There are few better representations of New Orleans in film. The culture, the food, and especially the music.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.