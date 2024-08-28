32 Amazing Movies About The American South

There are tons of great movies about the history and culture of the American South. They aren't all positive, because all histories and cultures are messy and the South is certainly no exception. Some of the movies are heartwarming in a way that only Southerners can be and some are heartbreaking for many reasons. Either way, they are important, powerful, and fun stories about everyone living below the Mason-Dixon line.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fried Green Tomatoes

There is nothing more quintessentially southern than the dish fried green tomatoes. Like the dish, the movie of the same name just oozes Southern culture. Kathy Bates stars alongside Jessica Tandy and listens as Tandy's character tells her life story, which is a microcosm of life in the South in the 20th Century, including all the highs and lows.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

My Cousin Vinny

Everyone loves a good fish out of water story and having Joe Pesci play a lawyer - or someone pretending to be a lawyer - in the South is just perfect for that. My Cousin Vinny doesn't really punch down at anyone, while still maintaining a humoristic look at both the South, and the North, and how the two cultures may clash at times, but ultimately are still the same people, under it all.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Selma

The Civil Rights movement is one of the most consequential periods in United States history, and while the story has been told many times in movies, in many different ways, Selma is one of the best, and broadest, telling of the story. David Oyelowo's performance as Dr. Martin Luther King is mesmerizing.

(Image credit: Miramax)

No Country For Old Men

In many ways, Texas is a culture apart from the rest of the Deep South, but it still does overlap quite a bit. There are a lot of movies set in Texas, but No Country For Old Men finds a way to really nail a lot of the culture, while still maintaining the fanciful nature of the plot. Not bad for a couple of directors like the Coen Brothers who hail from Minnesota.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

To Kill A Mockingbird

The book and movie To Kill A Mockingbird is without a doubt one of the most important stories told in the 20th Century. It captures small-town life in the South in the Depression era perfectly. It's also obviously not afraid to dig into the more disturbing parts of life in Alabama at the time, the terrible racism that hung over everything.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Outsiders

The Outsiders became a cultural phenomenon when the book was first published in the late '60s. Telling the story of working-class kids fighting with the rich kids in Tulsa in 1965. It took a decade-and-a-half for Francis Ford Coppola to put together the now-legendary cast of The Outsiders and make the movie, but it was worth the wait.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

O Brother Where Are Thou?

For a couple of guys from Minnesota, The Coen Brothers really know how to capture the essence of the American South. They set a few of their movies there, but O Brother Where Are Thou? really stands out as a great example of how to tell a wild story that is sarcastic, fantastical, and over-the-top, but grounded in realism.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Smokey And The Bandit

When a guy needs a bunch of beer you can only buy west of the Mississippi for a party in Georgia, there's only one person to hire to smuggle the load. The Bandit (Burt Reynolds). The movie basically covers all of what we call the Deep South from Texarkana to Atlanta. Jackie Gleason's Texas sheriff, Buford T. Justice, is the icing on the cake.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

12 Years A Slave

Sometimes filmmakers need to tell stories we don't want to hear but need to hear. 12 Years A Slave is a movie you can only watch once, but one that everyone needs to see at least once. It's a powerful story about the ugliest part of American history that everyone has a difficult time confronting, but a time we all need to remember for exactly what it was.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Street Car Named Desire

Playwright Tennessee Williams did as much to define Southern culture as anyone else in the arts with his plays like The Glass Menagerie and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The most successful adaptation of one of his plays, A Streetcar Named Desire, is no exception, bringing the era of mid-20th Century New Orleans to life with a classic cast that included Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh, and Karl Malden.

(Image credit: Gramercy Pictures)

Dazed And Confused

Being a teenager in Austin, TX in 1976 sure looks like a lot of fun in Dazed And Confused. The cult classic comedy by director Richard Linklater is loved all over the country, not only for its witty script, but for the monster cast of then-up-and-comers like Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and Matthew McConaughey.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Time To Kill

Matthew McConaughey is a proud son of Texas, but he's not afraid to call out the troubled history in the Southern U.S. A Time To Kill is a perfect example, of confronting racism in rural Mississippi in the 1990s. It's also one of Samuel L. Jackson's most powerful performances as the accused Carl Lee Hailey.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Baby Driver

Let's be honest, Baby Driver could have happened in any city, but it happens in Atlanta. Atlanta, as anyone who has driven there will tell you, is actually kind of the perfect city for a movie about car chases. Wide highways, big streets, elevation changes... it all makes for great car chases, and Baby Driver has some of the best car chases ever.

(Image credit: Tri Star Pictures)

Glory

The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment was one of the very first Black units in the Union Army during the Civil War and while it may have Massachusetts in the name, and the movie Glory is based on the true story of the regiment, it takes place almost entirely in the South during the war. It's one of the best war movies ever made and one of the most powerful stories about the South ever told.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Friday Night Lights

No matter where you are in the South, from Virginia to Texas, if it's Friday night in the fall, there is serious high school football being played. Friday Night Lights, which is based on a book of the same name telling the true story of a small Texas town's team is one of the best representations of that culture ever put on film. The story is so good, that they later fictionalized it on TV as well.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Color Purple

Steven Spielberg managed to surprise everyone when he directed The Color Purple. It was a big departure from the kind of summer blockbusters audiences were used to from the director. It's no surprise that his deft hand helped tell an amazing story about all the hardships of life for a Black woman in the South in the early 20th Century.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Steel Magnolias

If you want a real slice of Southern life on the big screen, there is no better example than Steel Magnolias. It's not always pleasant, but it's real. The highs and lows of life burst off the screen, all while celebrating all that is great about small-town life in the South.

(Image credit: MGM)

Gone With The Wind

It may be the most famous movie set in the South, ever. While Gone With The Wind is not without some deserved controversy, it's still one of the greatest cinematic achievements in history. Of course, it tells the story of the hardships even the very rich faced in the South during the Civil War

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Hustle & Flow

Hip-hop may have developed in the streets of New York, but it didn't take long for the South to start putting its own unique spin on the genre. Hustle & Flow is a great way to experience the development of rap in Memphis. Memphis plays an important role in the history of all American music and it's great to see where hip-hop fits in.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil

High society in the South is perfectly represented in Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil. Kevin Spacey, as problematic as he is, puts in his typically great performance here, as a member of Savannah, Georgia's elite. It's just a darn good crime story.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Magical realism, Louisana-style is what Beasts of the Southern Wild is. The fantasy elements tell the tale, but the harsh realities of living in the Bayou with rising sea levels set the backdrop for this incredible movie. A movie made on a tiny budget that made a fortune.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Deliverance

There are a whole lot of negative stereotypes in Deliverance that have to be acknowledged off the top here. The portrayals of locals as inbred, violent hicks are offensive to many, but that doesn't mean the movie isn't really scary and exciting. It's legendary for a reason.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Driving Miss Daisy

Sometimes people forget just was a massive hit Driving Miss Daisy was. It's easy to see why it's argued by some that it's not a great representation of the South, but it is pretty accurate in a lot of ways. This is especially true of Miss Daisy (Jessica Tandy) and her attitude towards her driver (Morgan Freeman) in the beginning.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Norma Rae

Sally Field stars as Norma Rae Webster in Norma Rae, who is based on the real-life North Carolinian labor organizer Crystal Lee Sutton. While the struggles of African-American communities across the South have often (and deservedly) been highlighted, the struggle of poor, white Southerners is less represented. That's part of what makes Norma Rae important when telling the story of the South in the 20th Century.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Nashville

Director Robert Altman's 1975 masterpiece Nashville is one of the best representations of the power of music, specifically country music, carries in the South. Rock and Roll, Blues, Jazz, and of course, Country music all have their roots somewhere in the South, so spreading the gospel (another genre of music born in the South) of music tells us much of what we want to know.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Green Mile

Frank Darabont might have directed the best movie of the 1990s with The Shawshank Redemption, but it's another prison movie by the director that lands on this list. The Green Mile, which like Shawshank, was based on a Steven King story tells a very different kind of story, in a very different kind of prison. Of all the places in the world you wouldn't want to get locked up in, Louisiana in the 1930s would have to be close to the top of the list.

(Image credit: A24)

The Iron Claw

Professional wrestling really came into its own in the South in the 50s and 60s. Sure, it's always been popular everywhere in America, but the South is its home. The South, specifically Texas, was also home to the legendary Von Erich family. The Iron Claw wonderfully tells the family's tragic story, all with the backdrop of 1970s and 1980s Southern culture.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Green Book

2018's Green Book is an uncompromising look at the Jim Crow South. It's raw and honest about what it was like to be a Black man, specifically a musician, traveling in the South in the early 1960s. Mahershala Ali plays Don Shirley, who was one of the greatest jazz pianists of his day, but still found little respect in many parts of the South because of the color of his skin.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Cape Fear

Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake of Cape Fear could have been set anywhere, but it's set in North Carolina and there really wasn't a better choice. The unique Carolina coast is the perfect setting and watching Robert De Niro's excellent performance with a Southern accent makes it all the better.

(Image credit: A24)

Moonlight

There's a common saying saying in Florida that the further south you travel, the further north you get. That's because northern Florida has far more in common with the deep south than Miami. Still, Miami is as far south as you can get on the mainland of the United States, so a movie like Moonlight fits in, despite being more about the gritty streets of Miami than say, high school football.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Coal Miner's Daughter

Kentucky isn't often represented in movies, and when it is, it's usually a pretty depressing take on the state. Coal Miner's Daughter isn't all sunshine and lollipops, either, but it is a very fair representation of life in a coal town for a young girl named Loretta Lynn. Yep, that Loretta Lynn, who came up in a tough situation but found her way to huge fame as a country singer.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Princess And The Frog

We couldn't have this list without a little Disney flavor. While the company has smartly buried Song of the South deep in their vault, or maybe even under the vault, The Princess And The Frog is another story completely. There are few better representations of New Orleans in film. The culture, the food, and especially the music.