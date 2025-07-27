After Decades Of Stan Lee Tributes, Marvel's Fantastic Four Finally Gave One Of Its Other Pioneers His Due
One of the best Marvel Easter eggs of all time?
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains some minor spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If you have yet to watch the new Marvel movie, please exercise caution.
Over the years, there have been countless tributes to the late Stan Lee, the man responsible for most of our favorite Marvel superheroes. From dozens of cameos to various other callbacks to the iconic comic book figure, spotting these little Easter eggs became a cherished task for moviegoers. However, the same can’t be said for other Marvel pioneers, who are not as well known as Lee.
Well, that changed with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which features an incredible tribute to comic book legend Jack Kirby. After checking out the new superhero movie on the 2025 release schedule, I have to admit that how director Matt Shakman and company honored Kirby is outstanding.
Jack Kirby Created The Fantastic Four (And Other Marvel Characters) Alongside Stan Lee
Before we get into the tremendous way in which The Fantastic Four: First Steps honors Jack Kirby, let’s go over a little background first. If you look at Kirby’s creator page on Marvel’s official website, you’ll see that he co-created not only The Fantastic Four but also other iconic Marvel heroes like Hulk, Thor, and the X-Men, to name a few. From his days at Timely Comics (which later became Marvel) to being known as one of the premier artists in the comic world, Kirby did a little bit of everything.
How The Fantastic Four: First Steps Honors Jack Kirby
While there have been tributes to Jack Kirby over the years, with everything from the Thor: Ragnarok logo being in honor of him or Ant-Man featuring a cool reference to him, The Fantastic Four: First Steps took things to the next level when celebrating the late Marvel artist.
Unlike the vast majority of the best Marvel movies, the latest feature film takes place in a different universe, Earth 828, which looks vastly different than anything else on the MCU timeline. However, the 828 universe name isn’t just some random number; instead, it’s a tribute to Jack Kirby, whose birthday was August 28, 1917. How is this revealed, you may ask? Well, in a quote from the man himself in the end credits:
Following the quote is Kirby’s birthdate, which fades into 828, the location of the movie. When it comes to unique and really neat ways to honor someone, this is in a league of its own.
After Countless Stan Lee Tributes Over The Years, It Was Incredible Seeing Jack Kirby Honored
There is something so powerful about Jack Kirby being honored in this way. Not only does the movie have a little Easter egg paying homage to him and his legacy, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps literally takes place in a universe paying tribute to him. That’s huge! After years of Stan Lee tributes, which are great, this just hit really hard.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently showing in theaters, where this tribute and all sorts of other Easter eggs can be spotted.
