Why Gino And Natalie Already Feel Like A Better 90 Day Fiancé Couple Than He And Jasmine Ever Were

90 Day Fiancé fans who frequent CinemaBlend likely won't be surprised that I don't think Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda were the blueprint for a successful relationship in this franchise. While it seemed like the couple was going to press on with their open marriage plans when Happily Ever After's new season kicked off, things took a big twist when Gino informed Jasmine he wanted a divorce. Now, after seeing how he's relayed his awkward situation with his new girlfriend Natalie, I can't help but feel like they're the much better coupling.

Natalie and Gino's Las Vegas felt like it could've only been a one-time thing, but as we saw in the latest episode, both appear serious about keeping their relationship going. They had a conversation about where things currently stand and how they intend to move forward, and I'm loving what was said.

Natalie Wanting To Ensure Gino And Jasmine Are Truly Finished? That's A Green Flag

I think the first green flag from the duo's conversation is that Natalie is only invested in Gino and Jasmine's drama in the sense that she wants to ensure they're no longer together before she pursues a relationship with him. I don't think it's because she's scared of Jasmine, or afraid she'll get a shoe thrown at her like Rob Warne did.

Natalie seemingly just doesn't want to get in the middle of any high-falutin drama with Gino and Jasmine, and while I think that's a tall order from anyone who agreed to be on a TLC reality series, I commend her for abstaining from moving forward with Gino until Jasmine is clear that the divorce is happening.

Of course, we do know some additional drama is on the horizon thanks to a showdown promoted in the trailer. So maybe, just maybe, I'm giving her flowers for her behavior too early.

Natalie And Gino Seem To Have Fun In A Way He Never Did With Jasmine

We've known for a while that Gino and Jasmine were one of the many 90 Day couples who split after marriage, but those who have followed this show since the cast members' arrival are likely aware that fans started predicting their break-up from the start. Granted, I'm not sure anyone successfully clocked she'd get pregnant with another man's child in the process of an open marriage, but they never proved to everyone they had the foundation needed for a lasting relationship.

With Natalie, I think there's more hope for Gino that this relationship will work out the way he wants. She seems down to have fun, and also seems to be a bit more self-reliant on her own in a way that Jasmine wasn't. Most importantly, she likes to make him laugh, and I think that's going to lead to a deeper relationship than what he had with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Of course, we'll see what happens for sure as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues, with new episodes hitting TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season has definitely been very heavy on the story of Jasmine and Gino so far, but with their drama being the most compelling thus far, it's the only right decision.