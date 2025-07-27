Is Bradley Cooper Going To Propose To Gigi Hadid? Here’s What An Insider Says

Bradley Cooper's been in a relationship with model and socialite Gigi Hadid for a little while now and, as of late there's been speculation as to the direction of their romance. More specifically, people have wondered if another Marvel star is about to propose. After Tom Holland and Zendaya finally ended their ring speculation, their Spider-Man co-star, Jacob Batalon, also proposed to his girlfriend. Shang-Chi's Simu Liu popped the question as well. In terms of Cooper, a source now has claims about whether he'll get down on one knee.

Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid have been going strong for over a year, after first being romantically linked in October 2023. Even with the supposed love triangle involving Leonardo DiCaprio, the couple reportedly became serious quickly. It was also alleged that Hadid and Cooper were already in love only months after meeting. Now, as the couple approaches the two-year mark, an insider close to them tells Page Six that Cooper is leaning towards taking the next step:

[He’s] considering marriage and kids with Gigi. He might pop the question in the next couple of months.

Back in January, another insider source had said the celebrity pair reportedly were not trying to rush anything, but enjoying getting to know each other’s families. Marriage would be a big step, especially considering both stars already have children with other people. The Versace model shares a 4-year-old daughter with Zayn Malik, the singer known for his stint with One Direction. Meanwhile, the Hangover actor co-parents an 8-year-old daughter of his own with model Irina Shayk.

According to the source, Cooper and Hadid are “incredibly happy” and can picture a “blended family with their daughters and their own kids.” So, if this insider is to be believed, the pair have had some important conversations since the spring and are seemingly ready to grow their family together. Whether that includes marriage first remains to be seen, of course.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper also has projects on the horizon. The A-lister is set to direct a feature from Searchlight Films starring Amy Sedaris (per Variety) as the actor-turned-director seeks to expand his filmography following his acclaimed biopic, Maestro. Whether Cooper's acting career will take a backseat as a result of his directorial efforts is unclear.

The American Sniper star hasn’t had a leading role since 2023, during which he led (and was Oscar-nominated for) Maestro. He also reprised his role as Rocket Raccoon for the emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Cooper did cameo in Superman, playing a key role in the superhero flick (which is a major title on the 2025 movie schedule).

Whatever the future holds for both Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid from a personal standpoint, though, reports point to the two really enjoying each other's company. At this stage in their lives, despite a significant 20-year age gap, the pair have both individually experienced multiple relationships to seemingly know what they want. We'll just have to wait and see if their future involves Cooper proposing (or even Hadid beating him to the punch).