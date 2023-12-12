Critics Have Seen The Iron Claw, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Zac Efron’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Performance
The story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty hits the big screen soon.
The story of the Von Erich dynasty is legendary among fans of professional wrestling, and that tragic tale is about to come to life on the big screen, when The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22. Zac Efron leads a stunning cast as Kevin Von Erich, alongside Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and more. First reactions to the wrestling saga had many moviegoers predicting these actors — along with writer/director/producer Sean Durkin — might see some love come awards season. Now the critics have expanded on their initial thoughts, so let’s see what they’re saying.
David Ehrlich of IndieWire says Zac Efron gives the performance of a lifetime amidst one of the year’s best ensemble casts, calling him “the heart and soul of a movie that’s overflowing with both.” Ehrlich agrees with Sean Durkin’s decision to sand down the edges of the real story and grades the movie a B+, writing:
Lisa Laman of Collider gives the movie an 8 out of 10, noting that while The Iron Claw sometimes lapses into familiar biopic territory, Sean Durkin ensures it packs a powerful punch, in large part because of Zac Efron’s performance. Laman continues:
David Rooney of THR finds a lot to like about the biographical drama, but says it’s less distinctive than Sean Durkin’s previous efforts. Rooney questions whether the constraints of portraying real people and showing respect for their suffering held the director back. The critic explains:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says to “Skip This,” noting that The Iron Claw’s shallow leadenness can’t be blamed on a curse, but rather on its one-dimensional script and threadbare performances. The critic writes:
Marshall Shaffer of Slant, however, argues that the obviousness of the tragedy that will befall is the point. The critic gives The Iron Claw 3 out of 4 stars, praising Sean Durkin for his exposition of the agonies of American fathers, sons and brothers. Shaffer says:
While The Iron Claw seems to have impressed some critics more than others, many are lauding Zac Efron in the leading role. You’ll be able to judge the entire ensemble for yourself when the movie hits theaters on Friday, December 22. In the meantime, see what else is coming to the big screen this month with our 2023 movie calendar, and get a jump on the new year as well, by checking out our 2024 movie calendar.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
