Critics Have Seen The Iron Claw, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Zac Efron’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Performance

The story of the Von Erich dynasty is legendary among fans of professional wrestling, and that tragic tale is about to come to life on the big screen, when The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22 . Zac Efron leads a stunning cast as Kevin Von Erich, alongside Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and more. First reactions to the wrestling saga had many moviegoers predicting these actors — along with writer/director/producer Sean Durkin — might see some love come awards season. Now the critics have expanded on their initial thoughts, so let’s see what they’re saying.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire says Zac Efron gives the performance of a lifetime amidst one of the year’s best ensemble casts, calling him “the heart and soul of a movie that’s overflowing with both.” Ehrlich agrees with Sean Durkin’s decision to sand down the edges of the real story and grades the movie a B+, writing:

Just as a ‘fake’ wrestling punch could probably knock you unconscious, even this ‘watered down’ story about the curse that Fritz Von Erich passed down to his sons like a self-fulfilling prophecy is still powerful enough to pile-drive you with the force of a WWE World Champion. You can call it ‘The Virgin Suicides for boys,’ you can call it ‘Louisa May Alcott’s Little He-Men,’ you can even call it an insult to Chris Von Erich’s memory if you want. However you choose to think of it, The Iron Claw deserves at least one title that simply cannot be contested: This is the heavyweight tear-jerker of the year.

Lisa Laman of Collider gives the movie an 8 out of 10, noting that while The Iron Claw sometimes lapses into familiar biopic territory, Sean Durkin ensures it packs a powerful punch, in large part because of Zac Efron’s performance. Laman continues:

In playing Kevin, Efron must portray a husk of a man who doesn’t realize he’s a husk. Living with a father who forbids any displays of emotion or autonomy, there’s an emptiness in Kevin. He’s a vessel for his dad’s wishes, not an independent human. Efron heartbreakingly captures this quality in such starkly realistic terms, like his initial quiet confusion over Adkisson hugging him for the first time in public. This comedy and musical movie veteran reminds viewers of the long-term impact of generational trauma within Kevin’s void, which registers as one of the most impressive feats within The Iron Claw.

David Rooney of THR finds a lot to like about the biographical drama, but says it’s less distinctive than Sean Durkin’s previous efforts. Rooney questions whether the constraints of portraying real people and showing respect for their suffering held the director back. The critic explains:

Durkin’s third feature is more than competently executed, with a solid ensemble cast and a vivid sense of place and time, without overdoing the needle drops. But considering the shattering blows delivered to the Von Erichs at regular intervals throughout the story, its emotional impact feels oddly muted. At least that’s the case until the final stretch, and even then, the pervasive sadness feels less fluidly woven into the drama than conveyed in isolated scenes — a mother unable to put on her black funeral dress one more time; a brother broken by the fates of his siblings but receiving comfort from the pure love of his own sons.

Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says to “Skip This,” noting that The Iron Claw’s shallow leadenness can’t be blamed on a curse, but rather on its one-dimensional script and threadbare performances. The critic writes:

The Iron Claw is about the dire consequences of being a self-centered jerk father, and nothing more; Durkin settles on that sole theme and rides it hard through a second half that’s marked by one death after another. It’s a pile-up that would seem excessive if it hadn’t actually happened, and Durkin treats each demise with requisite restraint. Still, because the Von Erichs remain (muscular) stick figures throughout, these disasters fail to impactfully land.

Marshall Shaffer of Slant , however, argues that the obviousness of the tragedy that will befall is the point. The critic gives The Iron Claw 3 out of 4 stars, praising Sean Durkin for his exposition of the agonies of American fathers, sons and brothers. Shaffer says:

The Iron Claw marches inexorably in the direction of the pain and loss that the Von Erichs think they can overcome in the wrestling ring. Yet Durkin’s eye for the detail and texture lining the path toward doom provides a necessary counterweight to the inevitability of this Southern-fried tragedy. The film features any number of Chekov’s guns, including one so painfully literal that the future bullet discharge might as well be audible when it’s first brandished. But that obviousness is the point. Knowing this force is unstoppable only amplifies the stakes for Kevin, whose quest for physical invincibility grows in futility against his undefeated opponent: fate.