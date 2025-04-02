Ariana DeBose Reposted A Vicious Quote About Former Co-Star Rachel Zegler But Now Says She Didn't Realize It Was About Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler's West Side Story co-star has found herself involved in her most recent controversy.

Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose getting ready for the dance in West Side Story
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Disney’s live-action Snow White hasn’t enjoyed massive box office success, but the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, is still being heavily discussed within the news cycle. Zegler has been under fire since long before the movie came out due to her casting. Now, the question is why Snow White failed to make back the film's massive budget. The son of the film’s producer believes Zegler's to blame for the film’s failure. Now, Zegler’s West Side Story co-star, Ariana DeBose, has also found herself involved.

However, DeBose now says that it was not her intention to insert herself into the story, as she didn’t even realize that a quote she reposted was in reference to Zegler. Here’s a rundown of what happened.

What Jonah Platt Said About Rachel Zegler

The issue dates back to March, just after Snow White was released to lukewarm reviews and box office. A story in Variety claimed that Marc Platt, a producer on Snow White, actually flew across the country to speak with Zegler about her social media use. Some of her comments were politically divisive, and it was feared that such comments could negatively impact the film’s reception.

Then, in a comment on Instagram, Marc Platt’s son, Jonah, confirmed the account of events and specifically blamed Zegler for the film’s poor reception. He also said…

Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.

This line would then live on, as Oscar winner Ariana DeBose recently reposted the quote on her own Instagram. Many took this as a direct admonishment of Zegler, but now DeBose says that’s not the case.

Ariana DeBose Reposted Platt’s Quote Without Knowing Where It Came From

Ariana DeBose has since posted to her Instagram Stories to claim that she had no idea where the quote came from when she posted it. She apparently saw it out of context and shared it simply as a view of narcissism and not a response to Rachel Zegler. DeBose said in part…

I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful. Will fully cop to the fact that I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me.

It’s at least believable that Ariana DeBose might have simply seen the quote, not actually seen the news regarding Jonah Platt’s comments and posted what seemed like a harmless statement. DeBose still doesn’t mention Zegler by name and doesn’t state her opinion on the clash one way or another, simply stating she wants no part of the controversy.

Debose says she didn't know the source of controversial quote she posted

(Image credit: Ariana DeBose Instagram)

Normally, a movie that doesn’t break the bank at the box office falls into almost instant obscurity. It seems that’s simply not going to happen here. Snow White may be the most talked about mediocre movie in a long time. As for this social media situation, specifically, it remains to be seen whether Ariana DeBose might speak on it further or if Rachel Zegler might respond in some manner.

