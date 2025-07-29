Insider Drops Claims About How Megan Fox’s Life And Career Are Being Impacted By Her Co-Parenting Dynamic With MGK

After it was revealed that Megan Fox and MGK were having a baby , reports came out that they had broken up . Now, it’s been months since that happened, and the two share a daughter. However, rumors about their reportedly rocky relationship are still swirling around. So, as they’ve been co-parenting together, a source made claims about how their dynamic is impacting the actress’s life and career.

Fox and MGK welcomed their “celestial seed” earlier this spring, and since then, they’ve been co-parenting . Back in April, it was reported that Fox was allegedly letting Machine Gun Kelly stay in the picture and that the actress was focused mostly on their baby. Now, an insider who spoke to The Star alleged that she has given her former partner “too many chances,” which has apparently caused the following:

Because of their co-parenting arrangement, she’s stuck with this guy, and he’s going to be in her life for the foreseeable future.

The source went on to claim that how the Transformers star handles her relationship with the musician will be key. They alleged that how she co-parents “without getting sucked into” MGK’s “weirdness” will play a big role in her happiness.

After that, this insider went on to say that Machine Gun Kelly is allegedly not fit to give her the “peace of mind” she’s seeking. They claimed:

She needs sympathy and serenity now, not chaos, and I’m not sure that MGK has the maturity or the good sense to give Megan even an ounce of the peace-of-mind she’s looking for.

The source then said that the Jennifer’s Body star doesn’t have a group of girlfriends who can help her through this. And they alleged that that makes it so she does not have “a sounding board” of people who can “give her the advice she desperately needs.”

The insider also claimed that this is impacting Fox’s career. It’s worth noting that she hasn’t appeared in any movies on the 2025 schedule , but did have roles in the series Overcompensating and the video game Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition. Apparently, her “family commitments” – she has four kids, one with MGK and three whom she co-parents with ex Brian Austin Green – make it hard for her to do a TV show, so she has to “bank on movie roles that can be shot relatively quickly.”

As of right now, Megan Fox has no upcoming projects.

Apparently, her relationship with MGK makes it hard for her to do anything professionally. The insider alleged:

The ongoing mess of dealing with MGK and his unpredictable behavior gets in the way of everything she’s trying to do. She’s never going to be able to fix his immaturity and impulsiveness, no matter how hard she tries.

This source went on to claim that the musician is “dragging her down to his level” and noted that apparently those in her life can “see that.”

Of course, all this is alleged. Last month, MGK discussed life with their baby and noted that Fox is in the “no sleep club.” He also explained that he’s been traveling to perform, and he does what he can to make their little one smile. In that statement, he noted that “women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process.”

Officially, it’s unclear how they’re doing as co-parents. So, we don’t actually know how their lives and careers are being impacted by each other. However, according to this insider, apparently, it’s not going great. Although take that with a grain of salt, these are rumors. As we learn more about Fox and MGK’s relationship and lives as parents, we’ll keep you posted.