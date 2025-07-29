Elle Fanning Is Taking Over Effie Trinket In The New Hunger Games Movie. The Sweet Way Elizabeth Banks Reached Out

Ever since The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping was announced, it’s become one of our most-anticipated upcoming book adaptations , and getting all the casting news over the past few months has only added to the hype. I mean, Elle Fanning being chosen to play Effie Trinket is literally a fan’s dream come true! As we anticipate the movie’s release next year, Fanning has shared how the OG Effie, Elizabeth Banks, reached out to congratulate her on taking on the role.

Elle Fanning was at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend to promote her next movie, Predator: Badlands. When she was asked about her next role in Hunger Games, she revealed how Banks welcomed her to the part. In her words:

She sent me flowers that were beautiful saying ‘The odds are in your favor’.

Now, that’s just too good! In Fanning’s interview with Entertainment Tonight , she said that Banks sent her flowers after she was cast in the role in May along with the most on-brand note. As she also shared:

We haven’t filmed yet, but we’re still coming up with things. I have [seen some designs], and I’ve been talking to get it just right, especially for the fans of that as well. She’s my favorite character when I watch those films, and I think that’s really because of Elizabeth Banks and how great she is.

Previously, Elizabeth Banks reacted to the news by saying that she thinks Fanning is “perfect” for the role in Sunrise on the Reaping. The new Hunger Games installment takes place 24 years before the original story where we first meet Effie and she pulls Katniss and Peeta’s names at the Reaping ceremony. When we see Effie in the prequel focused on Haymitch’s Hunger Games, we’ll meet her through her sister Proserpina, who is part of the Hunger Games prep team.

Effie Trinket is one of many returning Hunger Games characters that will be depicted in Sunrise on the Reaping. Other notable casting decisions in this category have included Ralph Fiennes being tapped to play President Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons playing Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier and Maya Hawke as Wiress.

It’ll be exciting to see Effie Trinket in this era of the Hunger Games during the events of the 50th Games when she meets Haymitch Abernathy for the first time. There are so many scenes from the book for Sunrise on the Reaping we can’t wait to see come to life, including Effie’s key moments -- however, we won't spoil those here.

The movie is being directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed the last four movies of the franchise. It reportedly started filming in July, but Elle Fanning has yet to join the set. We’re looking forward to seeing her version of Effie Trinket come to life when the movie hits theaters on November 20, 2026.