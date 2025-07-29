Katy Perry Is Rumored To Be Dating Justin Trudeau Post-Orlando Bloom Breakup, And The Internet Is Having A Field Day
Fans didn't hold back their jokes.
Katy Perry is currently in a period of transition, as she’s coming off the end of a long-term relationship. The 40-year-old pop singer was involved with 48-year-old Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, though it was reported this past June that the pair had split up. Since then, Bloom has been romantically linked to Jessica Alba and more. Now, Perry is turning heads due to rumors that she’s seeing former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (53). Also, as the rumor mill churns, many are taking to the Internet to share wild thoughts as well.
This week, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were spotted hanging out together in Montreal. According to TMZ, the pair not only took a stroll in the area, but they also stopped by Taverne Atlantic, where they allegedly had drinks and hung out on the terrace. Later on, the supposed couple enjoyed dinner at Le Violon, where Trudeau really seemed to be enjoying their conversation. Speculation on a romance should be taken with a grain of salt, at this point, though, as even a chef at the restaurant said there was no PDA on display.
Despite the lack of any confirmation on a Perry/Trudeau relationship, fans didn’t hesitate to jump on to social media to share their thoughts. A number of users on X seemed to be quite surprised by this potential celebrity pairing. Otherwise, many were ready with some jokes, which hit on topics like Perry’s music and her brief trip to space. Check out some of the comments left by those users below:
- She moves on QUICK - @suayrez
- Katy really said 'Last Friday Night: Diplomatic Edition' 🕊️ - @Soulbound_TV
- Justin Trudeau out enjoying his life while still renting space in everyone's head is the best revenge! 😂 - @guyfelicella
- This might be the most random link up since Grimes and Elon Musk. - @AOTY2024
- Telling him all about her time as an astronaut. - @ablake5055
- Is this a diplomatic dinner or a prelude to a "Roar" remix with Canadian flair?🤔 - @sanjayvatts
I’d be lying if I said I had a dinner rendezvous involving the Canadian politician and the “Daises” performer on my bingo card. Nevertheless, stranger romantic developments have occurred over the years. It’s honestly too hard to say whether there’s any validity to the relationship assumptions. Should it end up being real, though, this would mark yet another high-profile romance for the ex-American Idol judge.
Katy Perry met Russell Brand in 2009, around which time she filmed her cameo from the comedy film Get Him to the Greek, and reportedly began dating later that year. The two stars married in 2010 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brand and Perry’s marriage was ultimately short-lived, however, as the British comedian filed for divorce from his spouse in late 2011, with the split officially being finalized in the summer of 2012.
The Bloom/Perry romance began in 2017 and, while the pair eventually separated in 2018, they reconciled the following year. Also, in 2019, Perry and Bloom became engaged and, in 2020, she gave birth to the couple’s first and only child, Daisy. Following Perry and Bloom’s split, it was said that their daughter heavily factored into their decision to part ways. Both are still, however, reportedly committed to co-parenting. As of this writing, neither star has spoken in depth about their breakup, though Bloom did post a message of encouragement about taking a necessary “first step.”
Right now, the general public will just have to wait and see if Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s dinner date is the “first step” to a full-blown romance. The public can only speculate about that (and/or make comments like the ones above) in the meantime.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.