A Beloved Julia Roberts Movie Is Getting A Sequel, And I'm All In Over Who's Already Involved

Julia Roberts’ career is packed with great movies , but did you know she’s never starred in a sequel to one of them? Well, that could finally change thanks to some news about a sequel that’s apparently going into early development. The word is that Sony is working on a followup to 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding with Celine Song, and I need to talk about it.

I’m All Over Celine Song Making A Sequel To My Best Friend’s Wedding

In recent months, we’re seeing a lot of movies from the 1990s and early 2000s get starstudded sequels, from Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep filming the second The Devil Wears Prada, to Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman being in Practical Magic 2. Per Collider , one of the most beloved Julia Roberts movies of her rom-com era could be next.

The only name currently attached to the project is Celine Song, who just put out her second movie, Materialists, starring Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal. We gave the movie a five out of five in our Materialists review for how Song was gracefully able to discuss modern dating and love through her unique romance film. The movie is a followup to her 2023 debut, Past Lives, which has also become a quick favorite among cinephiles.

While it’s early days for the sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding, I love the idea of such a talented and critically-acclaimed filmmaker being behind it – 1, because it could attract Julia Roberts to reprise her role, and 2, it could give us a rare worthwhile sequel that doesn’t feel simply like a cash grab. Celine Song has a really solid hold on crafting great romance stories, and as soon as I saw this report, I was immediately interested in her take on Julianne Potter and who she might be over 25 years later .

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What Could Happen In A Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel?

That brings me to thinking about what a Best Friend’s Wedding sequel could be. As you might recall, the original movie follows lifelong friends, Roberts’ Jules and Dermot Mulroney’s Michael, who once made a pact that they would marry each other if they were both unmarried by age 28. However, just weeks before Jules’ 28th birthday, he calls her to let her know that he’s set to get married. Jules doesn’t take it well, and decides to sabotage the affair. Ultimately, Michael marries his bride Kimmy (played by Cameron Diaz).

Julia Roberts has commented about how her view on the character has changed since making the movie, pointing out Jules as a “pretty dodgy character,” which has me interested in how the actress could explore that further for a sequel. Maybe Michael flees to Jules after dealing with problems in his relationship with Kimmy, and Kimmy becomes the one ready to sabotage?

Dermot Mulroney also commented on the sequel just a few days ago to The New York Post , confirming “there is talk of a sequel.”. It’s still early, but I very much hope the sequel happens with Celine Song, and the main cast from the 1997 movie.