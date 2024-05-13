32 Documentaries With At Least A 90% Fresh Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

I'm a documentary junkie. When I find myself with "nothing to watch," I usually default to a great film like the ones on this list of documentaries that have at least a 90% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There are probably more 100% "fresh" ratings on docs than any other genre on the site, so there are quite a few to choose from. Here are some of my favorites.

(Image credit: Gramercy Pictures)

When We Were Kings (1997) 98%

It took almost 25 years for When We Were Kings to be completed and it was well worth the wait. Filming took place during the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974. With amazing footage and modern interviews with many of the reporters at the event, it brings to life not only the incredible fight but also Ali and Foreman as boxers and men. Mix in a few scenes of the incredible music festival held in conjunction with the fight (scenes that were later made into their own incredible concert film) and what you get is an amazing film.

(Image credit: Icon Films)

Man On Wire (2008) 100%

French high-wire walker Philippe Petit has accomplished some of the most amazing - and terrifying - stunts of all time. His most famous came in 1974 when he walked on a tightrope between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. Man on Wire chronicles the planning and the walk in amazing detail. It's NOT for the faint of heart though.

(Image credit: Revolver Entertainment)

Exit Through The Gift Shop (2010) 96%

Before Exit Through The Gift Shop, almost nothing was known about the graffiti artist Banksy. After the movie... we still don't know much about the artist, but we know a whole more about his art and why he does it. It's a mysterious documentary that tells you a lot but leaves you even more curious than before.

(Image credit: Picturehouse)

The King Of Kong: A Fistful Of Quarters (2007) 97%

For the gamers in The King Of Kong: A Fistful Of Quarters, the battle to hold the high score on the classic game Donkey Kong is very serious. For those of us who get to watch, it's simply delightful. Often, the best documentaries are about heavy and important topics, but that's not the case here. It's just a fantastically made film about a wild story that doesn't have life-or-death consequences.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jodorowsky's Dune (2013) 98%

Documentaries about troubled or ill-fated movie productions are a popular sub-genre. One of the best is Jodorowsky's Dune, about a doomed adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved book. Director Alejandro Jodorowsky was the first to take a swing at the movie, and it would have been a wild movie had it been made, certainly very different from the 2021 and 2023 releases.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Bobi Wine: The People's President (2023) 100%

Nominated for a 2024 Oscar, Bobi Wine: The People's President is an amazing and intense look at Bobi Wine, a Ugandan musician-turned-politician, and his rise to a presidential candidate in the unstable country's politics. It's an uncompromising look at what it's like to buck the oppressive government in Uganda and it's both inspiring and horrifying.

(Image credit: Discover+)

Introducing, Selma Blair (2021) 100%

Praised for its unflinching look at what it's like to face and deal with multiple sclerosis, actress Selma Blair bravely let cameras film everything. Some of her lowest moments fighting the disease are laid bare for the world to see and it's incredibly hard to watch, yet immensely triumphant at times. Everyone should see this documentary.

(Image credit: StudioCanel)

Searching For Sugar Man (2011) 95%

One of the most incredible stories in music history has to be that of Sixto Rodriguez. The singer/songwriter who went by the name Rodriguez was a huge star in South Africa for years, but he didn't know that for decades. Searching For Sugar Man tells his story, and brought his music to the rest of the world, including his native United States.

(Image credit: Miramax)

The Thin Blue Line (1988) 100%

Hailed as possibly the greatest documentary of all time, The Thin Blue Line was innovative for many reasons, especially two things. Its use of re-enactments was controversial at the time but has since become a staple of the genre and it can be argued that without it, true crime documentaries that are so popular today wouldn't exist, or they would at least look very different.

(Image credit: Dog Eat Dog Films)

Roger And Me (1998) 100%

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is famous for his gonzo-style reporting and filmmaking and his first (and arguably best) film Roger And Me, introduced him to the world. It stays close to home for Moore and he confronts General Motors and its chairman Roger Smith over closing the auto plants in Moore's hometown of Flint, MI.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2012) (99%)

Sushi is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide and Jiro Ono is one of its most celebrated chefs. Jiro Dreams of Sushi is an intimate look at Ono and his Tokyo restaurant and highlights the incredible amount of training and care that goes into making each piece of fish that Ono and his staff curate.

(Image credit: Off-White Productions)

Paris Is Burning (1991) 98%

One of the most important documentaries in the struggle for equal rights for transgender people is Paris Is Burning, which was released more than 30 years ago. It documents an annual runway show organized by early trans activist Paris Dupree, who appears in the film.

(Image credit: New York Films)

Shoah (1985) 100%

There may be no harder movie to watch on this list than the legendary, heartbreaking, and horrifying Shoah. Considered the definitive documentary on the Holocaust and its survivors. The full version is 566 minutes and is often split into shorter episodes, as watching it all at once is almost too difficult to do.

(Image credit: Triton Films)

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse (1991) 100%

Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece Apocalypse Now was famously one of the most troubled movie productions in Hollywood history. It's impossible to sum up just how many things went wrong and the fact that it was even completely, much less becoming what CinemaBlend calls the best war movie of all time, is a miracle. This documents the whole event.

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

Grizzly Man (2005) 92%

Filmmaker Werner Herzog is one of the most unique voices, both literally and figuratively in movie history. Grizzly Man may be his most approachable film, but that doesn't mean it's easy to watch. It follows the story of Timothy Treadwell who would spend his summers camping in Alaska and studying the grizzly bears. It's a tragic story expertly told by a genius director.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Senna (2010) 93%

You don't have to be a fan of Formula One or race car driving to love Senna. The movie is about legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna. Senna is considered one of the greatest drivers of all time and was killed during a race in 1994, after winning back-to-back championships in 1991 and 1992.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Cove (2009) 95%

The Academy Award winner for Best Documentary, The Cove is one of the most important films made for activists trying to stop the slaughter of whales and dolphins by Japanese fishermen. It's not without its detractors, notably the fishermen and the Japanese government, which makes the doc fast-paced and exciting, as well as informative.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Marley (2012) 96%

2024's Bob Marley: One Love was a surprise hit in early 2024, but if you want a better feel for who the legendary musician was, I suggest the 2012 documentary simply called Marley. It's an incredible look into the life and worldwide popularity of the Jamaican star, with interviews with many of the major players in his life.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Fog Of War (2003) 96%

Anti-war documentaries are not unique, but what truly sets The Fog Of War apart is the man who is arguably most responsible for the escalation of the War in Vietnam, former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. The movie is essentially an in-depth interview with McNamara decades after the war ended. He expresses his regret and explains his decision-making in regards to the controversial war.

(Image credit: Altitude Film Distribution)

Amy (2015) 96%

Amy Winehouse was an unbelievable talent and in her death, she's been celebrated even more than she was in life, which is very telling. The 2015 doc simply titled Amy tells the tragic story of the troubled singer. It covers the amazing heights of her music and success, and the sadness of her addiction, which caused her death. Winehouse's family has distanced themselves from the doc, though they have endorsed the 2024 biopic about the singer.

(Image credit: October Films)

The War Room (1993) 96%

A famous saying states that great documentaries are 50% luck and 50% filmmaker skill. The War Room has both. A great filmmaker in D.A. Pennebaker and the amazing story of a political dark horse in the 1992 Presidential election named Bill Clinton. Clinton was not expected to win, but Pennebaker chose to follow his campaign anyway, which of course was very successful.

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Wordplay (2006) 94%

If you want a fantastic documentary that isn't going to leave you feeling depressed or hopeless, check out Wordplay about the world of competitive crossword puzzle solving. It's quirky, charming, and wonderful and it won't leave you questioning human existence, but celebrating it.

(Image credit: CNN)

Blackfish (2013) 99%

Blackfish is, on its surface, a documentary about the death of an orca trainer killed by a whale at SeaWorld. It's really a deep examination of the practice of keeping the whales in captivity and training them to entertain tourists. The film had a huge impact on the practice, which SeaWorld has announced they are phasing out.

(Image credit: HBO Films)

Hoop Dreams (1994) 98%

One of the most popular documentaries of the 1990s is Hoop Dreams. Despite being more than 30 years old, it still feels relevant, not to mention some amazing storytelling. It follows the story of two inner-city Chicago high school basketball players playing prep ball and their dreams of playing in the NBA.

(Image credit: Media Home Entertainment)

The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) 100%

Penelope Spheeris is probably best known as the director of Wayne's World, but that wasn't her first foray into music movies. The Decline of Western Civilization is hailed as one of the best music docs of all time, capturing a pivotal moment in the history of punk and hardcore and Spheeris did an amazing job filming it.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005) 97%

The collapse of Enron may seem like it was a million years ago, but we're lucky such a great movie was made about the company's malfeasance because it's a lesson we need to learn over and over. Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room is the definitive documentary about the ills of corporate corruption. Greed is not good, despite what Michael Douglas says in Wall Street or other movies made about Wall Street.

(Image credit: USA Films)

The Kid Stays in the Picture (2002) 91%

For many, the first time they learned about the crazy life of film studio executive Robert Evans was in the 2022 series The Offer about the making of The Godfather, but a couple of decades ago Evans narrated a great documentary about his life called The Kid Stays in the Picture. It's a unique presentation of his incredible life story told as photos from throughout his life flash across the screen.

(Image credit: Neon Pictures)

Flee (2021) 98%

The 2021 Danish documentary Flee is different from every other entry on this list. It's animated. An animated film is not what anyone expects for a documentary but Flee proves it can work and work dramatically. It tells the amazing true story of an Afgan refugee named Amin Nawabi.

(Image credit: HBO)

Capturing the Friedmans (2003) 97%

Another early example of a great true crime story is Capturing the Friedmans. The film tells the story of a father and son accused (and eventually convicted) of assault on children to whom they taught music. It's disturbing in many ways, not the least of which is how just charges like these affected everyone attached to the accused. It's powerful and influential.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Velvet Underground (2021) 98%

It was once said that only a few hundred people bought the first Velvet Underground album but all of them started bands. The Velvet Underground didn't sell many records but Lou Reed and company made a massive impact on rock and roll and art in general. The 2021 documentary tells the whole story, with interviews with the people closest to it, including band members John Cale and Mo Tucker.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

The Truffle Hunters (2020) 97%

If you love dogs and/or truffles, this is the movie for you. I love both and since I do, I loved this documentary about the men and their dogs that search for the elusive funguses in the Italian countryside.

(Image credit: HBO)

Citizenfour (2014) 96%

Whether you agree with what Edward Snowden did, or think he's a traitor, Citizenfour is a movie you have to see. It doesn't defend him, nor does it praise him. It's as honest a take as you'll find. Oliver Stone later made a movie about Snowden starring Joseph Gorden-Levitt, who himself looked at both the positive and negative coverage of the accused spy.