If You Love Becoming Led Zeppelin On Netflix As Much As I Do, Here Are Eight Rock Documentaries To Watch On The Streamer ASAP

Becoming Led Zeppelin, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, is a fantastic documentary. While I do admit I wish it were a little more revealing about the truth behind the legendary band’s blues influences, it’s still one of the best rock documentaries I’ve seen in a long, long time. And I’ve watched a lot of rock docs.

Netflix has a solid selection of great documentaries about bands and artists from every genre, including these nine about some of the biggest rock stars of all time. It should be noted that I’m not including any concert films or any of the equally great documentaries on artists in other genres; this is all about rock n’ roll. In no particular order, here are a few documentaries you’ll probably love if you enjoyed Becoming Led Zeppelin.

Keith Richards: Under The Influence

In the world of rock and roll, there is no bigger star than Keith Richards. The Rolling Stones’ co-songwriter and guitar player has had one of the most incredible careers ever, and the stories he’s told over the years captivate rock fans like few others. I am speaking from experience here. I could listen to “Keef” tell stories all day. Keith Richards: Under the Influence is just that, it’s Richards telling his story, as only he can.

Return Of The King: The Fall And Rise Of Elvis Presley

There are countless documentaries, not to mention biopics about Elvis Presley. What makes Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley so great is that it is focused on one event in The King’s career, his 1968 comeback special. Not only does it feature interviews from many of the people directly involved in the show, like his wife, the late Priscilla Presley, but it has some amazing raw footage of the televised concert. Viewers really get to peek behind the curtain on one of the most famous events in rock history, and see Presley as he was at the time, nervous, scared, excited, and, of course, legendary.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese has a long history combining film and music, most famously with his direction of one of the best concert films of all time, The Last Waltz. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is a very different approach, not only for concert films, but for documentaries. The lines between fact and fiction are deliberately blurred, which is right in line with how Bob Dylan likes to present himself to the public. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but if you want to have some fun being tricked like a prankster would, it’s a fascinating film.

ReMastered: Devil At The Crossroads

It’s safe to say that without the Delta Blues and without Robert Johnson, there might not be rock n’ roll. Or, at least, it would sound very different. ReMastered: Devil At The Crossroads, from the ReMastered series of documentaries, tells the impossible-to-verify story of Johnson’s mysterious life. As legend has it, the guitar player, who died during the Depression, sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads, giving him his talent. The film plays up the myth, but also tells the real-life story of Johnson, at least what historians know about it, which isn’t much.

The Other One: The Long Strange Trip Of Bob Weir

The Grateful Dead have left a legacy as large as any band in American history, and while the late Jerry Garcia will always be the first name associated with them, Bob Weir has been the face of the band and its various incarnations for the three decades since Garcia’s death in 1995. The Other One: The Long Strange Trip of Bob Weir is a deep dive into Weir’s incredible 60 years on the road playing the music of The Dead. It includes extensive interviews with Weir and his family and friends, all helping to tell his story, and that of The Dead.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99

The Trainwreck series on Netflix has recently included a powerful documentary about Travis Scott and the AstroWorld Tragedy, but a few years ago, it kicked off with a chilling look at the disaster that was Woodstock ‘99. Much has been written and said about that ill-fated mess of a festival, but this might be the best telling of the story. The 1999 edition of Woodstock sadly tarnished the legacy of the previous two versions of the festival, and this intense documentary on Netflix shows exactly why.

Norman’s Rare Guitars Documentary

Norman’s Rare Guitars started as a nondescript guitar shop in Reseda, CA, opened by a musician named Norman Harris, who saw the value in rare, old guitars. It has since moved to Tarzana and over the years has become the go-to spot for many of the most famous guitar players in the world whenever they are in LA. The Norman’s Rare Guitars Documentary on Netflix is not about a band or an artist, but in many ways, Harris and his guitar shop are as important to rock history as any artist.

ReMastered: The Lion's Share

ReMastered: The Lion's Share tells the story of the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and the royalties from that song. It’s a fascinating look behind the scenes of the music industry and just how ugly things can get when it comes to the finances. It follows the history of that one song, and highlights the complicated system that often rewards people other than the ones who are actually responsible for music’s biggest hits. It’s not a look into the artistic side of rock, but that side is only half of the story. It helps explain the other 50%, the business side, and just how weird it is.

This isn't, of course, an exhaustive list of great music documentaries on Netflix, and the streamer seems to be pretty dedicated to adding new ones in every genre regularly. At the very least, these are some of my favorites to start with.