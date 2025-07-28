‘I Don’t Usually Wear Underwear’: See Jennifer Lopez’s A+ Reaction To Onstage Costume Malfunction

Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar, thanks to her thriving career as both a recording artist and actress/producer. While most recently JLo and Ben Affleck made headlines for their break-up, the A-lister has also been making some big professional swings. And when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a recent performance, Lopez had a killer response.

JLo's divorce from Affleck went through back in January, and the public has been closely following both of the stars since. While rumors swirl about Lopez's love life, she's continued hustling thanks to her thriving career. Case in point: a YouTube video from her recent birthday show, where Lopez loses her skirt and has some great one-liners. Check it out below:

Jennifer Lopez - BIRTHDAY Live Stream Surprise - Warsaw, Poland July 25, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Oops. While not as bad as Janet Jackson's famous wardrobe malfunction, I don't think that Lopez was counting on her skirt coming off in the mist of the performance. But the 56 year-old multihyphenate is a consummate professional, and found a way to charmingly play it off.

JLo is used to making headlines thanks to her romantic life, especially when its related to her relationship(s) with Ben Affleck. When the skirt fell off, she made a joke about her penchant for going viral, saying:

Oh. I’m out here in my underwear. That’s gonna be everywhere.

I mean, she's not wrong. Lopez is known for being ageless, and her status as a sex symbol has never been up for debate. And as such, losing her skirt was pretty much guaranteed to go viral.

While JLO had a lavish Bridgerton party, she was also performing on her birthday week. And after that costume issue, these clips are sure to get even more eyes on them. She made another solid joke in front of the crowd, saying:

I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear. OK!

Something tells me that admission is also going to go viral. I mean, who knew that JLo had a penchant for going commando? That's news to me, but I have to assume that the public is going to take that information and run with it.

While Jennifer Lopez had to cancel her last tour, she clearly isn't giving up on on her music career. She's been doing a number of live performances lately, while also continuing to develop new movie projects for those with a Netflix subscription. We'll just have to wait and see if/when new music comes... especially after This Is Me... Now.

Lopez some very exciting projects coming down the line, including her acclaimed performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will arrive October 10th as part of the 2025 movie release list. That project is a movie musical, which seems like the perfect project for a performer with her skills.