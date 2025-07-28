Wicked's Ethan Slater On How The Musical ‘Changed’ His Life (Besides His Relationship With Ariana Grande)

After the release of the Broadway musical last year, the cast of Wicked are seemingly basking in the film’s success. The movie was a big hit and a box office sensation, and the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good seems to be on everyone’s radar. For Ethan Slater, the piece has meant a lot of things, and not just the catalyst for his high profile relationship with Ariana Grande . The musical theater actor recently opened up about what the ways Wicked changed his life, and what it has meant to him personally.

Slater recently spoke to People Magazine while attending San Diego Comic-Con to promote the release of the Wicked Lego sets. Slater has always been a lover of musical theater, way before it became his career when he became the lead in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway in 2017. He revealed seeing Wicked on Broadway as a kid was a big moment for him, and being in the film is like a childhood dream realized. He said:

It's been a big part of making those childhood dreams come true. I saw Wicked on Broadway with my, I think, fifth-grade class. We went on a school trip before the Tonys. It just opened, and we went, and I saw it, and that was one of the first shows that I saw.

After starring in the musical to film adaptation himself, he decided to create a full circle moment, and took his niece to see the Broadway show, just like he did when he was around her age. He said:

And then I brought my niece to see it for her ninth birthday. I got to see it again with new eyes, and see what it must have felt like for me to see that. And so it's been such a huge part of me to now be a part of it, to be a part of Wicked, that's changed my life in a huge way.

Clearly Wicked has always been a big part of Slater’s life, especially considering it was one of the first musicals he ever saw. Considering he has made a career out of being a Broadway star, and now a star on the big screen, this experience was formative, helping to shape his taste and his passion. Now getting to star in the film adaptation seen by people all over the world must be surreal.

While Slater is emphasizing the impact the actual musical has had on his life, it’s hard to look past the other major way the actor’s life has changed because of Wicked. While working on the film (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), he met his now-partner Ariana Grande.

After getting a divorce from his high school sweetheart, Slater started dating the “thank u, next” singer, and the on-set romance has been the subject of a lot of media attention . Despite the controversy and fanfare, the two seem to be still going strong ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good , so maybe this Hollywood couple is in it for the long haul.

(Image credit: Universal)

Considering the relationship, and the lifelong love for Wicked that led him to where he is to stay, it’s safe to say that Ethan Slater’s life has been transformed by the Wizard of Oz prequel. Career wise, the movie’s attention is helping him gain more recognition. Slater is set to join the cast of The Boys spinoff show Gen V, and recently made a guest appearance on the CBS show Elsbeth. Wicked is undeniably a magical show, and this magic touched Slater in a big way, and I’m interested to see how it continues to play a role in his life as his star rises.

