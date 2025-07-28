Hulk Hogan Had Completed More Than 20 Hours Of Interviews Before His Death. That's Good News For Netflix Fans

The death of Hulk Hogan is going to be something the wrestling world talks about for a while, and part of that is thanks to the work he was doing for the business behind the scenes. As tributes from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and others pour in, we now have news that there are over twenty hours of Hogan interviews already in Netflix's possession. If you're a wrestling fan with a Netflix subscription, I think this is great news.

While he may not have been prepping for appearances at upcoming WWE events, the Hulkster had been filming a documentary chronicling his career in professional wrestling with Netflix over the past year. CNN reports that the wrestler gave twenty hours worth of interviews, and that thirty hours of scenes were shot on top of that.

The untitled documentary promises a side of Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, that audiences hadn't seen before. If that's the case, it'll could go down as one of the greatest wrestling documentaries out there, shedding light on a controversial figure. He was both instrumental to the success of WWE and polarizing due to decades of stories from other wrestlers and a high-profile lawsuit that highlighted him using racist language.

The documentary is being made in collaboration with the WWE, and filmmakers were on the ground at the latest SmackDown to chronicle the tribute the company paid to the late wrestler. It's also noted that the documentary will need to be tweaked to account for Hulk Hogan's death, and there's no release date or even confirmation from Netflix that it's being made.

The fact that the WWE is involved in the alleged documentary could signal to me that this will likely be a more sanitized version of Hulk Hogan's career and legacy. Similar to how Mr. McMahon didn't dive into the explicit details of his ongoing lawsuit with former employee Janel Grant, leading to some criticisms of how it was handled.

All that being said, I think there is an appetite for wrestling fans who may want to see a documentary about the career of Hulk Hogan, and remember the icon that inspired so many young children to grow up into becoming wrestling fans. Hulkamania wasn't just a flash in the pan, and while his star and worldwide appeal had certainly faded in recent years, I'm sure a few Hulkamaniacs will tune in to see what new footage or information could come out of it.

With no news of a documentary, wrestling fans will just need to watch Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET until we learn more. I wouldn't be surprised if we see more tributes from the WWE for the Hulkster in the coming weeks, or get more tributes from wrestlers who are still working on how they intend to honor his legacy.