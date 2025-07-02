In Defense Of The Only Keanu Reeves Movie That Nobody Seems To Like

Nobody, and I repeat, NOBODY seems to like the Keanu Reeves dud, 47 Ronin. Oh, wait. Did I say nobody? What I meant to say was, one body actually likes it, and that one body is me. Because even though it isn't the greatest action movie, and some sources labeled the movie as “a disaster,” upon release, I've always thought it was thoroughly enjoyable, while not necessarily a “good” movie.

That's because not every movie has to be a five star film. Because sometimes, a movie can be cheesy, stupid, and vapid (just watch Batman & Robin or Troll 2 if you don't believe me) and still be super enjoyable. And, do you know what? I think 47 Ronin fits that mold. That's why I aim to defend the much-derided movie, right here, right now. Because Keanu Reeves has played several badass characters in his lengthy career, but Kai from 47 Ronin often doesn’t get mentioned, and I’m mentioning him, dammit!

First Of All, Nobody Is Going To Tell Me That A Movie Featuring Keanu Reeves In Feudal Japan Is Anything But Awesome

2013’s 47 Ronin is not the first time that the famous story has been put to screen (That would be 1941’s The 47 Ronin). That said, it is the first (and only) time that we got to see Keanu Reeves in the story, and nobody is going to tell me that that is anything but awesome.

Now, for those who don’t know, the story of the 47 ronin is actually based on an historical event. Taking place in the 1700s, 47 former samurais avenged the death of their feudal lord, Asano Naganori, after he had to commit seppuku (basically kill himself honorably). It’s one of the most popular stories in Japan, and there have been multiple retellings of it. But again, none of them feature Keanu Reeves, who plays a half-Japanese, half-English outcast who bands with other warriors.

In the story, Reeves plays a man named Kai, who is adopted by Lord Asano (played by Min Tanaka). Of course, since Keanu Reeves is dreamy (even as an outcast), Lord Asano’s daughter (Ko Shibasaki) falls in love with him because really, how could she not? Again, Keanu Reeves is dreamy.

But, this puts Kai smack dab in the middle of problems, as Lord Kira (played by Shogun actor, Tadanobu Asano, who, as far as I know, is not HISTORICALLY related to the actual Lord Asano that this story is based upon) wants Lord Asano’s daughter for himself, so he enlists the help of a witch to kill the Daimyo and his men, and Kai comes to the rescue.

The rest of the movie is Kai gaining the trust of the other warriors, and then kicking a lot of ass, which brings me to my next defense of the movie…

The Action Set Pieces Are Really Cool!

Now, Keanu Reeves has been in a lot of cool action movies over the course of his career. He kills several characters, effortlessly, in the John Wick movies, knew kung fu in The Matrix flicks (Which I still wish hadn’t been given sequels), and was a kick ass exorcist in Constantine (Which I’ll get into soon).

That said, how many other Keanu Reeves movies feature him rocking a sick red armor while he battles a golem samurai to the death? Well, while scrolling through his filmography, I have found that there is only one, and that movie is 47 Ronin.

In fact, this fight scene–which, come on, even YOU have to admit is badass–is actually one of many that are really cool in this movie. 47 Ronin is the kind of film that really forgoes any sense of logic, and just goes for broke when it comes to the battles.

For example, when Kai is fighting in the slave pits, the blades clashing and clinking is frenetic and exciting. Does it really matter that Kai has to fight a literal ogre?

I mean, apparently, yes, it does because nobody else seemed to think these fight scenes were cool back in 2013. But, I implore you to watch this movie again (or, to watch it for the very first time), and go into it with the switch on your brain turned all the way off because the fight scenes alone make this movie worth seeing. Yes, 47 Ronin is no John Wick, or The Matrix (Though, I like this movie a hell of a lot more than The Matrix Revolutions), but do either of those films feature a shapeshifting witch? Oh, and about that.

I Also Like The Magical Elements

I mentioned Constantine earlier (and can we get that sequel already?!), but only because even though Reeves has been in a lot of kickass movies in his career, there really aren’t that many fantasy or supernatural stories. Yes, we have them here and there, like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Devil’s Advocate, and The Gift, but barely any out-and-out fantasy flicks besides Constantine…oh, and 47 Ronin.

Because while a lot of people will probably tell you that a movie with a shapeshifting witch that can turn into a dragon is stupid, all I can say is, are we watching the same movie?!

Yes, the special effects leave a lot to be desired, even back in 2013, but I love just how mystical and otherworldly this movie is.

Rinko Kikuchi plays Mizuki the Witch, and she does a great job of chewing scenery. And, throughout the film, we see her wizardry, which turns this historical film into an historical fantasy, and I adore that!

Plus, as I already said, how many other films do we have in Reeves’ career where he gets to fight a dragon? As far as I know, this is the only one, which certainly makes it unique! Come on now, Keanu Reeves fans, you can at least give me that one, can’t you?

After Seeing Him In The Wolverine In The Same Year, This Was The Movie That Really Made Me Take Notice Of Hiroyuki Sanada

Sure, everybody knows Hiroyuki Sanada now. He won an award for his role as Yoshii Toranaga in the FX miniseries, Shogun. But, even though I’d seen him in other films prior to 2013, it wasn’t until the double whammy of The Wolverine (which also deserves its flowers), and 47 Ronin, where he plays the leader of the Ronin, Oishi, that I truly took notice of him.

And, I’ve been following his career ever since. What’s cool about 47 Ronin is that he has such a prominent role. Yes, Keanu Reeves is the main character, of course, but Hiroyuki Sanada is featured heavily in the film.

It’s Oishi, after all, who emerges with Kira’s head at the end of the movie (Which, in an odd coincidence, it’s Sanada again who decapitates Asano at the end of Shogun).

In fact, even though we mostly follow Kai throughout the whole movie, I’d really consider this Oishi’s story, since he has the most to lose (and gain) once he becomes the leader of the Ronin.

So, if anything, this movie rocks because it also makes Sanada such a heroic figure. See? This movie isn’t all bad, is it?

Lastly, I Just Really Love Samurai Movies

Finally, I love 47 Ronin because I just love samurai movies! And, while I wouldn’t call it one of the best samurai movies ever made (I mean, it’s no Harakiri), I would say for a mostly American-produced samurai flick, it ain’t half bad.

Granted, since this stars Keanu Reeves, it’s about as much a samurai movie as the Tom Cruise-led, The Last Samurai, but still! It stars Keanu Reeves…as a samurai! Of sorts. And it also has magic and a love story! What else do you want?

For me, I don’t need anything else. As I said at the start, when I saw this movie back in the day, I turned my brain off, and when I watched it again recently, I made sure to turn my brain off again, so I enjoyed it. Both times. I would never say it’s one of Reeves’ all-time best movies, but I also wouldn’t say it’s his worst, either. Not by a long shot.

It doesn’t take itself too seriously, it has some awesome fight scenes, and it’s a Keanu Reeves movie. Give it another shot (or watch it for the very first time!).

But, what do you think? Are you set in your ways and don’t even want to bother watching it, or do you secretly enjoy it just like I do? I’d love to hear your thoughts!