I've Seen The Grateful Dead Movie Dozens Of Times, So Here Are 3 Reasons I Can't Wait To See The Upcoming IMAX Version

Coming soon to an IMAX theater near you is The Grateful Dead Movie! In a bit of a surprise addition to the 2025 movie schedule, the much-loved concert film from 1977 (recorded at a series of shows in 1974), The Grateful Dead Movie, has gotten a full refresh for IMAX and is running for a limited time over the next couple of weeks in many markets. I’m as excited about this as I was about the Led Zeppelin documentary released earlier this year.

When I was in college, we had a couple of rituals. Every night before we went out, we’d mix White Russians and watch The Big Lebowski, and more times than not, we’d come home and slide our well-worn VHS tape of The Grateful Dead Movie into our machine and chill out to the magic coming from our 27-inch tube TV. I can’t wait to see the movie not only in theaters, but in IMAX. There are three things I’m particularly looking forward to.

The Theatrical Debut Of Two Songs Not Included In The Original Movie

If you’re not familiar with the movie, it was filmed over four nights in October of 1974, which was billed as the final Grateful Dead shows (the band’s “breakup” didn’t last long). The original movie was released on June 1, 1977, and included 11 songs (12 if you include the jam from “He’s Gone") filmed during the run at the Winterland Ballroom in the band’s hometown of San Francisco.

Two songs not included in the original film are “China Cat Sunflower,” which segues into “I Know You Rider” (as was almost always the case at the band’s concerts). The footage of “China->Rider” has been remastered along with the rest of the film and will be included as a bonus at the end of the two and half hour film. This isn’t the first time the footage has been included in a release of the movie, but it is the first time it’ll be shown in theaters.

The Opening Animation

It’s long been Grateful Dead lore that the opening animation, by Gary Gutierrez, cost as much as half of the film's budget and literally almost put the band out of business, as they were self-financing the movie. Whether it was worth it or not is debatable, but include me in the camp that firmly believes it was. It’s a little dated and kind of cheesy, but the images are truly iconic, and when you see that skeleton on the motorcycle, it oozes that great Grateful Dead art style.

That Morning Dew!

“Morning Dew” is one of those songs where the band, especially Jerry Garcia’s singing and guitar playing, truly transcended time and space. Often used as a climactic conclusion to the band’s second set, when it was at its best, it could be completely magical. The version here, taken from the October 18th, 1974 show, is incredible, and I know seeing it on the IMAX screen with a theater full of Deadheads should be amazing.

There are other moments I’m excited about too, like the famous fan on the rail bopping up and down during “U.S. Blues,” and the energetic “Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad.” It’s going to be a fun night at the movies with one of the best concert films ever made.