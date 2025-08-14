‘I Don’t Know If I’m Allowed To Say This’: Austin Butler Reveals His Early Reaction To Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic

When it comes to films about musicians, few upcoming music biopics have cinephiles quite as excited as Jeremy Allen White’s turn as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere. Ahead of the film hitting the 2025 release schedule, first looks have shown White transforming himself into “The Boss,” and his performance already looks stellar. Fellow musical biopic leading man Austin Butler, of Elvis fame, recently revealed he’s already gotten to check out the movie ahead of its release.

Butler's been doing press for Darren Aronofsky's next film, Caught Stealing, which he stars in alongside Zoë Kravitz. Next up, he'll star in the A24 crime film Enemies with Jeremy Allen White, and in a new The Tonight Show clip, he admitted he's already had the privilege of checking out White’s performance as Bruce Springsteen. In fact, the actor was pretty complimentary, though he may have stepped across some boundaries saying so.

I just saw — I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this – I just saw Jeremy’s film yesterday, where he plays Springsteen. He is sensational, he is so good. He’s amazing, the movie’s amazing. I love him.

Coming from the Bikeriders star, this is pretty high praise. Not many performances have gotten quite the amount of positive attention in the last few years that Butler’s dedicated transformation into Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film did. The actor truly became the music superstar, and I felt he was pretty unrecognizable in the role. It’s a pretty ostentatious, maximalist production, but Butler somehow is able to stand out amidst all of it, and watching the performance is truly breathtaking. For him to acknowledge another actor's prowess in taking on a similar task is a true compliment.

When it comes to starring in musical biopics, Jeremy Allen White has some big shoes to fill. Not only is he playing one of the most beloved iconic musicians of all time, but musical biopics have been a place for actors to truly shine over the last several years.

Famously, Rami Malek won the Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Timothée Chalamet was recognized by SAG for his critically acclaimed turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown last year. Not to dismiss Taron Egerton in Rocketman, either.

Butler also revealed in his interview that a lot of these actors have discussed these endeavors with each other and offered some guidance, so I guess biopic actors have almost their own community, which is pretty sweet.

If I wasn’t already excited enough to see White as Springsteen, this Butler endorsement has me even more hyped. The film is set to cover the recording of the Nebraska album, a pivotable moment in Springsteen’s early career. White has already proven his talent in shows like Shameless and The Bear, and films like The Iron Claw truly expanded his range. Also supporting performances by acting heavy-hitters like Jeremy Strong and Paul Walter Hauser make Deliver Me From Nowhere even more of an exciting prospect. I have a feeling we will be talking about this one all throughout Oscar season.

It will be a while before fans will get to see Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White together in Enemies considering the movie isn’t set to come out until next year. However, you will be able to see White in Deliver Me From Nowhere very soon, as the movie will be in theaters nationwide on October 24th, 2025. You can also see Butler in his latest film, Caught Stealing, when it heads to the big screen on August 29th.