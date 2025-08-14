Outlander's Time Travel Got More Complicated After Blood Of My Blood's Premiere, But I Think It Means Something Amazing For Season 8

Warning: SPOILERS are ahead for the Outlander: Blood of My Blood double premiere!

While our Droughtlander is, technically, still ongoing as we wait for next year’s debut of Outlander Season 8 (which is the final season), Sassenachs do have something to enjoy right now with the spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The new series (a prequel that follows the love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents) premiered with a double episode recently and did, in fact, double down on many of the aspects of its predecessor, which have brought us some of Outlander’s best episodes.

Blood of My Blood delivered a welcome look at things like younger versions of our beloved Murtagh and other long-gone characters, plus some surprises. One of those included making what we know of Outlander’s time travel more complicated, but I really think it will lead to something wonderful happening in Season 8. Let’s dig into what we saw and what I think it could mean!

(Image credit: Starz)

Claire’s Parents Didn’t Die When She Was A Kid!

When the trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood was released a few weeks before the show itself debuted on the 2025 TV schedule, myself and many other fans were stunned by what we saw. We knew there’d be tons of romance and conflict (courtesy of the dual time periods of WWI-era England and the warring clans of early 1700s Scotland), but what we didn’t know was that Claire’s parents, Julia and Henry Beauchamp, would go back in time!

The first part of the premiere, “Providence,” saw the married couple getting into the car accident that Claire was raised to believe ended their lives. However, they survived that fateful event, only to stumble upon the stone circle at Craigh na Dun and end up being sucked through to the 1700s…just like Claire would a few decades later!

Seeing as how young Claire (who was only five when the accident happened) and her family assumed that her parents died after their bodies were swept away when their car fell into the tide, this means we are in for two possible revelations when the eighth and final season of Outlander comes around in 2026.

(Image credit: Starz)

Julia And Henry Probably Lived Out Their Lives In 1700s Scotland

The second part of the OBOMB premiere, “S.W.A.K.,” focused not only on how Julia and Henry got together, but also what happened after they went through the stones separately. Poor Julia was found and sold to Lord Lovat and ended up working as one of his kitchen staff, while Henry began to work for Isaac Grant as he tried to locate Julia (who’d left a message at the stones so he could follow her).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It may take a while, but I can only assume that these two will find each other again, and something will stop them from returning to the stones and going back home. This leads me to the other piece of info that basically dropped a bombshell on the Outlander timeline, and how it could have an amazing influence on the final episodes.

(Image credit: Starz)

Fanny Is Likely Related To Claire, But Not How Claire Thinks

One big reveal that comes late in the first episode of OBOMB is that the Beauchamps are vacationing in Scotland (with young Claire staying with Henry’s brother) as they are expecting another child. So, not only did Julia get sent back in time while pregnant, but if we assume that she’s able to give birth and that the child survives long enough…well, you probably see where this is going.

The Outlander Season 7 finale saw Claire and Jamie take in young Fanny after her older sister died. Their mother is already gone, but that dearly departed woman is how Fanny learned the 20th-century song Claire heard her singing. Claire now believes that Fanny is Faith’s daughter, seeing as how Claire sang the same song to Faith right before she died.

I think Julia and Henry may have named their second child Faith as well, and also sang the same song to her, which is why Fanny knows it. So, instead of Fanny being Claire’s granddaughter, she’s actually her niece.

Plus! If Claire’s parents had stayed in the past…guys? Could they still be alive and able to reunite with Claire somehow?!?! Clearly, I have some high hopes for how things will go in both Season 1 of Blood of My Blood and Season 8 of Outlander, and I can’t wait to see if I’m on the right track here!