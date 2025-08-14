90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Big Brawl With Jasmine And Gino's Girlfriend Natalie Was Allegedly More Vicious Than What TLC Showed

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 had one of its wildest moments recently, as Jasmine Pineda went after Gino Palazzolo's new girlfriend, Natalie. The couple is headed to divorce, but not before showcasing all the reasons they should've gone that route to begin with rather than explore an open marriage. There's even a rumor that the fight was more violent than what TLC showed, and if that's true, I'm surprised the cops weren't called.

Gino and Natalie already seem like a better couple than he ever was with Jasmine, but I don't think anyone was going to say that during the party they all attended for Gino's cousin. It was chaotic, and I'm raising my eyebrow at a recent rumor that claims someone might've escaped the encounter with a sizable goose egg on their head.

Jasmine And Natalie's Fight Allegedly Had More Violence Than What Was Shown

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's fight between Jasmine and Natalie was broken up quickly, but apparently, that might be because of editing. A new rumor from 90 Day insider Shabooty noted that the incident went on for an hour, to the point that TLC had to halt shooting until cooler heads prevailed.

He also noted that there was one particularly violent moment that wasn't shown in the episode. Allegedly, Jasmine picked up a pool ball from a table in the bar and struck Natalie in the head with it. No further details were given beyond that, but one would imagine that'd be grounds for Natalie to press charges against Jasmine, and I'd have to wonder why she didn't if that happened.

No One Should've Let These Two Meet

I initially wrote about being upset that Gino's family set this up, but really, there are more people to blame for Natalie and Jasmine's face-to-face. Sure, the producers must create drama for the audience, but I think setting up a woman to be attacked by a man's soon-to-be ex-wife is a step too far.

I think this is especially true given Jasmine has a well-documented history of outbursts and violent behavior when filming 90 Day Fiancé. That said, even when she had her big showdown with Natalie Mordovtseva on 90 Day: The Last Resort, she never actually put her hands on her. I've just realized we now have two incidents in this franchise where Jasmine fought with someone named Natalie in a bar, which is quite a bizarre coincidence.

We have seen Jasmine get aggressive before, like when she ripped Gino's hat off his head when he found out he'd sent her nudes to an ex-girlfriend. She also threw a high heel at Rob Warne in The Last Resort Season 2 tell-all, but for those who don't know, that occurred after this currently airing season of Happily Ever After. As readers might have noticed, she's not pregnant in this season, though she will be down the stretch.

All this to say, even Gino deserves blame for dragging Natalie into a situation that had more than an inkling wouldn't be safe. I think it's safe to say his new girlfriend might be the only person in that scenario who expected Jasmine to show up and act civilized and cordial. A calm person would have trouble doing that given their situation, so it was almost guaranteed she was going to fly off the handle. Not that Jasmine gets a pass for potentially felony-worthy attacks, but I don't believe for a second that outburst was spontaneous.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is certainly heavy on Jasmine and Gino, but given it's chronicling the split of the 90 Day couple, I'd say it's justified.