The Rock Just Took A Lot Of Time To Troll His Old Jumanji Pal Kevin Hart (But It’s Kind Of A Compliment)

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be professionals when they team up for movies like Central Intelligence , the cast of DC League of Super-Pets , and the action-packed, hilarious Jumanji movies. But when they aren't contributing new projects to the new movie release schedule, they still have a history of ripping into one another in the best way. The friendship trolling continues as “The Rock” posted a hilarious video that mocks the stand-up comic, but it’s also kind of a compliment.

The Jumanji co-stars make friendship pranking to an art form. Whether they are slapping each other with tortillas or joking over gym-related injuries , being an audience to their humorous banter is always entertaining for me as a fan. While things have been quiet on the trolling front for a while, Johnson's latest efforts were next level and even required some video editing. Take a look.

The video shows an owl hiding out in the brush while The Rock meditated, but if you stick around until the end of the video, someone enterprising (probably on the Rock's social team and not himself specifically) plunked Hart's head onto the creature! That’s just a tad creepy, but also hilarious. Of course, the Fast Five actor would compare the glaring eyes of an owl to his former co-star. I wouldn’t expect anything less in their continued trolling efforts.

Listen, I will just say owls are alleged to be wise, and an owl’s visit has been interpreted as a sign of protection. So, on the other hand you can see the Moana actor’s gag video as kind of a compliment. Sure, he could be jokingly calling his pal a creepy stalker of some sort. Or, Dwayne Johnson could be saying that Kevin Hart will always be there for him, even in unexpected places.

The two actors have kept busy-but-apart as of late. We’ll be seeing Johnson in The Smashing Machine, where he’ll portray wrestler Mark Kerr. Hart is in the middle of filming his upcoming Netflix movie 72 Hours about a 40-year-old executive who joins twenty-somethings on a three-day bachelor trip after accidentally being added to their group chat.

While the two pals are capable of achieving success on their own, I’d love to see them tag-team again on a new film. Maybe our wish will come true with a fourth Jumanji movie, where Kevin Hart said in 2023 that he and Dwayne Johnson are “getting the ball rolling” on some ideas for another potential sequel. Whether it’s a new Jumanji movie or a completely different comedy, this duo is due for some more screentime again.

Dwayne Johnson putting Kevin Hart’s face on a peering owl could be construed as a playful dig at the actor. On the other hand, it can also mean his budding co-star has a big presence in his life and that he gives a hoot about him, pun intended.