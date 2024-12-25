Joe Alwyn Admits 'A Couple Of People Have Actually Asked' About The Brutalist's Ending, And He Thinks It Was Clearer In The Script
He also reveals a fascinating take on his character's final scene.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Brutalist. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
If you have a few questions after watching the end of Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, you should know that you're not entirely alone. There is a certain level of ambiguity in the pre-epilogue conclusion of the story, which sees Felicity Jones' Erzsébet Tóth confront Guy Pearce's Harrison Lee Van Buren about raping her husband and the accused man then mysteriously disappearing. The fate of Pearce's character isn't made totally clear in the movie – but according to co-star Joe Alwyn there was more clarity in the script than what is presented on the big screen.
In The Brutalist, the actor plays Harry Lee Van Buren, the son of Harrison Lee Van Buren, and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he offers up some clarity about what happens to his on-screen father. At the end of the film, a search party canvasses the epic concrete construction designed by Adrien Brody's László Tóth looking for Harrison, but we don't see if their search is fruitful. Alwyn says that there was less mystery in the script, but he has no issue with how the material is presented:
Personally speaking, that was my takeaway from my screening of The Brutalist as well. The movie doesn't ensure that the audience knows exactly what happens to Harrison Lee Van Buren, but the implication that he takes his own life are there.
But that isn't the only question that Joe Alwyn has fielded about the end of The Brutalist, and he explains in the trade interview that he has also been asked about Harry's extreme reaction to Erzsébet Tóth's accusations. He didn't consider that his character was also a victim of sexual assault by Harrison when he was shooting the movie, but he thinks it's a valid thing to consider. Said Alwyn,
It's an interesting take on just one particular element of The Brutalist, and cinephiles can likely expect to see a lot more takes about the movie in the coming months, as it has been widely celebrated and has arrived in theaters on a huge wave of buzz following fall festival screenings. The movie is now out in limited release as part of an award qualifying run, and it will be going nationwide in IMAX on January 24, 2025.
