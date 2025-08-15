Dexter: Resurrection Set Up A Showdown With Angel Batista, And I Have Two Theories On How This Will End

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Course Correction." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Angel Batista was never able to discover the identity of the Bay Harbor Butcher whilst working right alongside him for a couple of decades, but he's determined to close the case in Dexter: Resurrection. The seventh episode ended with an awkward reunion in New York City, after Dexter gave Angel the slip in Iron Lake, and their eventual showdown is now seemingly locked in.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling the 2025 TV Schedule is going to close out with David Zayas' Angel not having survived to make it to a second season. That said, I don't necessarily think Dexter has it in him to kill a longtime friend, and I have two theories about the actual people who will end up taking out the Miami detective.

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Theory #1: Charley Will Kill Batista

Leon Prater has shown he has a lot of power in New York City and connections all across the board. If he finds out Angel is hot on "Red's" tail and close to bringing him in, I think it's safe to say he'll send out Charley to handle the problem. He already tasked her with having Mia Lapierre killed to ensure his serial killers' club wasn't exposed to those outside of his influence.

Now that we've seen his relationship with Red grow tremendously in the latest episode, I would expect Prater to do some deeper digging into Dexter's life. He might even be able to uncover that he's the real Bay Harbor Butcher, and thus have Batista taken care of before our protagonist even has the chance to handle it on his own.

Dexter has been more than a little overconfident as of late after taking out a few killers, for all that he called Gareth the egomaniac. I think he's certainly underestimated the type of monster his wealthy benefactor can be when properly motivated to protect things that are in his best interest.

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Theory #2: The New York Ripper Will Kill Batista

For those out of the loop, there's been a pretty interesting theory circling the internet about Dexter: Resurrection involving the New York Ripper. Someone on Reddit has suggested that Dexter's landlord, Blessing Kamara, is the New York Ripper. I've enjoyed the idea of this, and I'm close to thinking it may end up being true.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On Dexter: Resurrection (Image credit: Paramount / Showtime) I Like Dexter: Resurrection, But Am I The Only One Who Thinks It Has The Wrong Main Character?

Blessing seems to be a good family man, but he's had brief moments where it seems some darkness haunts him. In short, he's what Dexter is trying to be right now, assuming that he is secretly a serial killer, and he's thriving in a way that The Bay Harbor Butcher would be envious of if he knew.

It also feels like a lot of the theme of this season leans on father-son relationships, with James Remar reprising his role as Harry in Dexter: Resurrection. Blessing is the only other person we've seen be a father in this season, so his character being a key to the story feels likely to me.

We don't have any concrete evidence yet that Blessing is the New York Ripper, but his meeting with Angel here at least connects the two to where, if he were, we now know how they'd potentially cross paths. There has to be some larger reason that Blessing and the New York Ripper are in this story, so I think, from a story standpoint, it would make sense if they end up having some connection to one another.

I've also seen interesting theories that the New York Ripper could be a tease for a storyline that's to come in Original Sin Season 2.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you want to watch Dexter: Resurrection before people with cable, pick up Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres new episodes on Showtime on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, but if you have Paramount+, you can watch it on Fridays. I'm excited to see where the rest of this season goes, and with so much talk about James Doakes as of late I really hope they're re-introducing the character in Season 2 of Original Sin.