Halle Berry Brings New Meaning To Bikini Fun While Showing Off Drinking Wine With Her Feet

We’re coming to the tail end of summer, but there are still plenty of sunny days left to enjoy in the midst of checking out the latest 2025 movies. Halle Berry’s certainly been enjoying this season and its warmer weather, as evidenced by her jumping on a trampoline in a cute swimsuit and dancing to “man’s music” while in a white bikini. Now she’s bringing new meaning to bikini fun in a social media post showing herself drinking wine that she’s holding with her feet.

As if Berry wasn’t already proving she’s aging like fine wine, one of the pictures in her latest Instagram post shows her gracefully, and fittingly, holding a glass of wine between her toes as she relaxes near the beautiful waters of a tropical location for her 59th birthday. To be clear, all the pictures in this vacation-themed post look great, but click over to the third slide to see what I mean.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) A photo posted by on

Wow, what dexterity! I’ll be honest, even assuming I could hold the wine glass just like Halle Berry is doing, I’d be too afraid of spilling its contents on that white bedding. But Berry pulls it off like a champ, and once again in a bikini, with this one coming from Monday Swimwear. I can do without the wine, but I would definitely be jazzed to be vacationing at a place like that.

This post follows a few days after David Justice, Halle Berry’s ex-husband, admitted that the reason they separated in 1996 was because, at that time, he was bothered by how “don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly.” Berry was definitely addressing that statement with this series of pictures, as her caption read, “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering.” Berry has a daughter from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, and a son from her marriage to actor Olivier Martinez. She’s been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020.

As far as her professional life goes, although Halle Berry isn’t appearing in any movies this year, she did star last year in The Union and Never Let Go. The former can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, and the latter is available on Starz. Berry will next be seen in Crime 101, which co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro.

Happy 59th birthday, Ms. Berry. Congratulations for nearly 60 years spent on Earth, and I hope you’re continuing to enjoy your vacation. We’ll see the actress back in a cinematic setting when Crime 101 is released February 13 on the 2026 movies schedule.