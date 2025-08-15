Fans Are Talking About Emily Blunt's New Devil Wears Prada 2 Look, But I Need To Know More About Why Sydney Sweeney Was On Set

After news came out that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming in the spring of 2026, a lot of outfit spoilers have been revealed. Considering its predecessor is one of the most fashionable films , it’s natural for fans to want to know how our favorite fashionable characters will return in style. Well, Emily Blunt’s certainly got a new look for the anticipated sequel, which I'm here for. However, after seeing the various photos of the cast, I need to know why Sydney Sweeney was there!

Emily Blunt Was Spotted On Set With A New Look

Before now, the only fashion spoiler we’ve seen from Emily Blunt so far was when she wore a style similar to Freakier Friday ’s Jamie Lee Curtis . The British actress was spotted in all Dior with her character’s signature red hair. However, Emily Charlton looks completely unrecognizable in this new on-set photo:

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Emily Charlton is blonde now? Since we previously saw the former senior assistant of Runway with red hair, I’m assuming Blunt’s iconic character switches hairstyles during the movie. From blonde to red or red to blonde. Either way, it’s working for me.

What I’m loving the most from the on-set photo is seeing The Devil Wears Prada 2 star wearing a black-and-red Coach sweater with “N.Y.” embroidered in the center of an apple shape. And I wish I owned that ripped black skirt. The collar and tie she's sporting may also show she’s serious in her new line of work as a high-powered executive, but is also representing her fun side.

However, as much as I love analyzing the OG star's new look, there's a different actress we need to talk about.

Sydney Sweeney Was Also Seen On The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set

Of course, it's been lovely to see Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep filming this sequel in NYC. However, what's been even more thrilling is spotting the various A-listers who also appear to be involved in the movie.

For example, Sydney Sweeney was seen seemingly walking onto set earlier this month. Take a look:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Is that Sydney Sweeney?! According to the photo caption, it is. However, the way that the Euphoria star has her hoodie hiding her face and standing under her umbrella, maybe her appearance in the sequel is meant to be a surprise? Or could she be visiting someone on set?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 already has plenty of exciting casting additions like Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Kenneth Branagh, and more. So, it'd be unsurprising if the fashion icon is also joining the ensemble.

If the Emmy nominee really is joining the cast, I have some guesses about who she could play. Considering how much younger Sweeney is than the rest of the cast, I can see her either playing one of the models for Emily Charlton’s new line of work, or maybe she’ll be an assistant like Andy was a funny fish-out-of-water first movie. I could also see her making a cameo as herself, considering her track record with fashion-forward red carpet looks. However, whatever part she plays, I’m sure the Sharp Objects actress will be a positive addition to the story.

Just when I was already excited about the A+ looks that Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep have revealed on the set of their new movie, Sydney Sweeney’s possible appearance is the cherry on top. Considering how popular the first Devil Wears Prada movie became, it appears that the long-awaited sequel is aiming to take things to the next level with a stellar cast and trending stars.