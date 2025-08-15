Peacemaker Season 2 Reviews Are In. The DCU-Expanding Story Is ‘Darker And Sadder,’ But Is It Still Fun?
The 11th Street Kids are finally back!
It’s been quite a while since we caught up with Christopher Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Kids. Peacemaker Season 2 is finally set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, 3-and-a-half years since we saw John Cena’s anti-hero and his buddies take down Project Butterfly. Critics were given five of the eight Season 2 episodes ahead of the upcoming DC TV show’s August 21 premiere, so what do they think of James Gunn’s newest project?
Fans are undoubtedly curious to find out how Season 2 fits into the DCU timeline, and admittedly, James Gunn’s view gets a little confusing because Peacemaker Season 1 is not included in the canon. However, there’s no need to worry, according to Nate Richard of Collider, who says Peacemaker Season 2 quickly sets the record straight before recapturing what made us fall in love with the series in the first place. The critic rates it a 9 out of 10, writing:
Danielle Ryan of SlashFilm also gives the first five episodes a 9 out of 10, saying the brutal fight scenes, killer needle-drops and edgy jokes are still here, but Season 2 dives deeper and darker into the lives of the 11th Street Kids. Ryan says:
Bob Strauss of The Wrap echoes the above sentiment, saying that every character’s story is more poignant, but Peacemaker doesn’t lose any of the gags or gore. James Gunn even finds emotional resonance in the multiverse concept (because yes, we’re dipping into parallel universes now) in a way Marvel has so far failed to do. It’s John Cena’s performance, though, that sticks out most to Strauss, who writes:
Amon Warmann of Empire agrees, calling John Cena’s performance some of his best acting to date. He consistently is able to balance his character’s silliness with his vulnerability, making for laugh-out-loud moments but also plenty of poignant ones that will resonate with the audience. Warmann says:
Will Salmon of GamesRadar addresses fans’ wariness to enter a DC multiverse, writing that James Gunn is smart in using it to focus further on Christopher Smith. This season is darker and sadder than the first, but there’s still tons of silliness and stupidity — the critic shouts out Tim Meadows’ Langston Fleury as “the season’s most reliably amusing character.” Salmon gives the series so far 3.5 out of 5 stars:
This is really good news for fans who have waited so long to see John Cena return with the rest of the Peacemaker Season 2 cast, including Danielle Brooks as Adebayo; Freddie Stroma as Vigilante; Jennifer Holland as Harcourt; and Steve Agee as Economos. Season 1 is available to stream now with an HBO Max subscription, while Season 2 will release weekly episodes on the streaming site beginning at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, August 21.
