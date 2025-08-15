Critics Mostly Agree Nobody 2 Is A 'Great Sequel,' But Some Have A Big Issue With Bob Odenkirk's Action Flick
Hutch is back!
Bob Odenkirk is well known for his comedic talents, be that on some of the best sketch comedy shows of all time (he’s been involved in several) or as the slippery attorney Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. However, in 2021, we saw a different side of the actor when he turned into an ass-kicking assassin in Nobody. Four years later, he’s back for the sequel Nobody 2, which hits theaters on August 15, and while the critics aren’t all in agreement, the consensus is leaning in one direction.
In addition to Bob Odenkirk, Nobody 2 returns many cast members from the first movie, including Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath and Christopher Lloyd. New to the cast are John Ortiz, Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone in villainous roles.
CinemaBlend And Others Have No Fun At Nobody 2
While our own Eric Eisenberg picked this movie as one of this year’s flicks to absolutely see in theaters, this ended up being a disappointment. In CinemaBlend’s review of Nobody 2, Eisenberg says Odenkirk’s Hutch is unlikeable and hard to root for, and the plot leaves much to be desired. He rates it a 1.5 out of 5, writing:
Mark Kennedy of the AP agrees, giving Nobody 2 just 1 star out of 4 as it hits the 2025 movie calendar. The critic begs, “Somebody, anybody, should drag Odenkirk away from this nobody franchise,” continuing:
These critics may not have had any fun at the theater, but others found plenty to like.
The Majority Of Critics Find Nobody 2 A Ridiculous And Joyful Summer Flick
Of the 91 critics who posted to Rotten Tomatoes, 84% give Nobody 2 favorable marks, and that includes William Bibbiani of The Wrap, who finds glee in the elaborately choreographed violence. The critic compares the film to National Lampoon’s Vacation, only if Chevy Chase were a mass murderer, saying it’s as awesome as that sounds. Bibbiani continues:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety also is able to suspend reality long enough to recognize the upcoming action movie for what he says it is — ridiculous and “preposterously vicious” fun. Nobody 2 is even more heightened than the original, Gleiberman says, writing:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Goldman of IGN, meanwhile, rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying it’s not quite as strong as the first but still consistently reminds audiences how much fun it is to watch Bob Odenkirk unleash the action hero few expected he had within him. The critic continues:
Which of the above critics will you side with? There’s only one way to find out. Nobody 2 hits the big screen on Friday, August 15.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.