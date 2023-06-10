Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Star Talks Meeting Andy Serkis For The New Movie
Owen Teague's induction into the world of Apes was quite the education.
By the time Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is released, director Wes Ball’s continuation of the reboot trilogy will arrive in theaters almost 7 years after War for the Planet of the Apes. Fronted by Andy Serkis’ Caesar, those previous three films set the foundation for the next adventures, which will be led by Owen Teague’s unnamed protagonist. As part of his preparation, the young actor got to meet with Serkis, and he got some pointers on the adventure known as motion capture. What resulted was an education that Teague found to be invaluable.
Speaking with THR about his role in the comedy You Hurt My Feelings, the young star was eventually asked about his experience on the next chapter in ape evolution. While what we know about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes doesn’t tell us much about Owen Teague’s simian protagonist, knowing that he’s the functional lead of the upcoming picture is all you need to have in mind when reading this recollection of meeting with Andy Serkis:
With these previous films arguably considered some of the best sci-fi movies in recent history, the advice of Andy Serkis in any capacity is probably considered a huge help. In his performance as the Planet of the Apes hero who started it all, Serkis knows Caesar’s world in and out.
Paired with Serkis' experiences pioneering the field of motion capture through other projects like Lord of the Rings, Owen Teague had the best teacher possible when picking up the torch for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. As this new story addresses Caesar’s legacy and the effect it’s had centuries into the future, it’s rather fitting that Teague is also continuing the work that Andy Serkis set up through the previous trilogy.
Much like his motion capture mentor, the Bloodline star seems to be a natural for this advanced degree of make-believe. Owen Teague said as much in these further remarks about his promising potential future in the medium:
Andy Serkis thinks the next Apes movie will blow people’s minds, and that must be in part because of Owen Teague’s performance at the heart of it all. Reflecting on what he knows about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with such glowing praise is a huge vote of confidence, both in the story chosen to lead the way and in the choice of Teague to help tell it.
We’ll all get to see what the finished product looks like next year, as the fourth Planet of the Apes installment is part of the 2024 movie schedule. Set to debut in theaters on May 24, 2024, it won't be too long before the legacy of Caesar continues to unfold once more. In the meantime, you can see Owen Teague in You Hurt My Feelings, which is currently showing at the movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Ryan LaBee
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes