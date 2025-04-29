Wednesday Season 2 Lined Up An Edward Scissorhands Reunion, So Get Hyped, Tim Burton Fans

There are a lot of options on the way in the 2025 Netflix release dates that we’re looking forward to, but few titles have buzz that can compare to the excitement around finally seeing the second season of Wednesday . When the series debuted back in 2022, it was such a hit that it became (and remains) the most popular original TV show from the streaming service ever. So, how does Tim Burton raise the stakes this time around? For one, he’s reteaming with one cast member from Edward Scissorhands.

We’ve just learned that Anthony Michael Hall is part of the Wednesday Season 2 cast, and I'm just so excited for this reunion! The actor played the boyfriend to Winona Ryder’s Kim Boggs in the 1990 movie also starring Johnny Depp. The report comes from Variety , which marked his role as “undisclosed” in their exclusive.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Watch Edward Scissorhands on Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan Tim Burton fans can also enjoy Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dumbo and Alice In Wonderland there as well. A Disney+ subscription starts at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

So, we may not know who Anthony Michael Hall plays yet in Wednesday Season 2, but it’s a great get for the series nonetheless. The actor of course broke out in the ‘80s when he starred in John Hughes movies like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club. Sure, he’s reflected on being “typecast” early in his career , but that certainly doesn’t reflect the diverse work he’s delivered across the past forty-five years.

Anthony Michael Hall has had more than one hundred credits over the years, most recently including Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s Reacher and 2021’s Halloween Kills with Jamie Lee Curtis. When Hall worked with Tim Burton back in 1990 for Edward Scissorhands, he played the supercilious boyfriend of the movie’s heroine, who tries and fails to get in the way of the romance between Edward and Kim.

At first, he simply becomes jealous of his girlfriend’s attraction to the town black sheep, but ultimately gets dumped before becoming the main villain of the movie by actually attempting to kill Edward before he ultimately falls to his own death. It would be quite poetic if Anthony Michael Hall did play another villain in Wednesday considering his history with Tim Burton. Since his casting has been kept secret and role undisclosed until just a few months before the release, we could see this as a big possibility. Check out the Wednesday teaser that had us asking all the questions last week:

Yeah… no sign of Anthony Michael Hall here. It is possible he could voice one of those demonic things we watched in the preview, but that wouldn’t be as fun as seeing him in the flesh, would it? Aside from Hall, obviously Jenna Ortega is back in the titular role with Catherine Zeta Jones playing Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac as Pugsley, and Fred Armison as Uncle Fester.

And along with the Addams Family, Emma Myers is back as Enid as well as Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo’s Sheriff Deputy Ritchie Santiago, while Percy Hynes White’s Xavier and Naomi J Ogawa’s Yoko Tanaka do not seem to be returning. The new cast members who were previously announced as series regulars in Season 2 are Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors