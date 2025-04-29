Michael B. Jordan And Hailee Steinfeld Can't Stop Celebrating Sinners' Success, And I'm Really Loving The Bloody BTS Pic They Shared To Hype The Film

For the time being, the 2025 movie schedule belongs to the wicked. Thanks to Sinners’ continued box office victory, all involved have been taking part in some healthy victory laps to celebrate writer/director Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending success. Michael B. Jordan is surely involved in such celebrations, and now he’s got co-star Hailee Steinfeld in on the fun. They just marked the film's dominance with a photo that’ll surely please Mary/Stack shippers to no end.

This collaboration between the Sinners co-stars on social media is a follow-up to Michael B. Jordan’s previous celebration. If you’re a fan of bloody vampire action, you'll likely view this as a perfect picture. Check it out and, in case you don’t like gore or spoilers, you’ve been warned:

For as much as Jordan complained about Sinners’ fake blood, he was surely in good spirits when this snapshot was taken. However, to be quite honest, hanging out with Steinfeld and pretending to be a blood-soaked vampire sounds like a job that’s more fun than work.

Of course, those smiles would probably be much wider if this pair knew what was coming in terms of the reception Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller would receive at the box office. Even if Michael B. Jordan's or Hailee Steinfeld's sequel hopes were dashed by Mr. Coogler's honest thoughts, this wave of excitement should be enough to make up for that.

I mean, this is the same blockbuster that’s won over Tom Cruise’s cinematic seal of approval. Which, when you think about it, is a double win, as having another cinematic vampire legend familiar with the IMAX format checks off two pretty big boxes. On a separate note, I wonder what what would a Mary and Stack/Lestat and Louis double date look like?

Not to mention, Sinners also has the vote of The Last of Us/MCU star Pedro Pascal, who coincidentally enough shared his feelings with this photo of Steinfeld and Jordan:

While one doesn’t necessarily need “a good reason” to enjoy working on something like Sinners, the overwhelming response from the public would surely qualify. However, to also have the approval of peers like Tom Cruise and Pedro Pascal also sending their love, that’s got to be something that Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld are still smiling about, long after they’ve cleaned the fake blood from their equally fake fangs.

If you're one of the many losing your mind over this fresh horror show, know that you too are in good company. Also, if you’ve somehow wandered into this story without having seen Sinners, never fear: you’re not too spoiled to see it fresh, in a theater near you.