After Rowdy Minecraft Screenings, Warner Bros. Is Embracing Fan Reactions In A Fun Way

Chaos reigns.

Steve (Jack Black) sings about lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie
I don’t think anyone monitoring the 2025 movie schedule could have seen the madness that is Minecraft. With stories about seriously crazy A Minecraft Movie screenings getting out of hand, some theater warnings have called for law and order at the multiplex. However, thanks to director Jared Hess delivering the first 2025 box office hit, his studio partners are bucking that trend, and steering straight into madness. If you thought that Warner Bros. Pictures was solely focused on the serious bank being brought in by Sinners, you’re a Chicken Jockey, my friend!

With the ever rising take raking in more coin for the Mojang game’s cinematic adaptation, the studio has now announced (via THR) what are being called A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition screenings - set for this Friday, May 2nd. If you aren’t tearing your hair out or shouting, “Why, Zaslav, why?,” here’s what those screenings will include:

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it’s time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan.

My friends, we’ve hit an interesting phase in moviegoing, as the double dips we used to see in the home video market are now hitting the movie theater. Previously, there were special “Chicken Jockey screenings” of this Minecraft adventure, which touted A Minecraft Movie’s 3D/4DX experience as an Easter Sunday pastime.

This time however, there’s no motion seats or atmospheric effects on tap. That is, unless you find yourself in a screening that mimics a recent wild Minecraft screening with a live chicken present. In which case… buckle up, buddy, and watch out for those feathers.

Instead, those who have been preparing for this moment through numerous viewings of the film and/or trailer will be singing, reciting, and meme-ing the movie in real time. Seriously, this is going to be chaos in the multiplex, and it's probably a good thing that Jason Momoa-branded Minecraft water bottles aren't being sold just yet.

Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jason Momoa stand together in the village in A Minecraft Movie.

I must admit, I’m highly skeptical of A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition screenings, and not just because I was not a fan of this movie. But at the same time, I kind of need to know what’s going to happen. I’m of the belief that when you see something this chaotic, you need to ride the lightning and live to tell the tale.

So I will throw down this challenge to any local moviehouses in my area: if you will let me attend your Minecraft screening, as well as conduct before/after interviews with your manager and staff, I will attend. That's provided, of course, that my management is interested in covering this sort of thing from the inside. Still, the offer’s on the table, and if you’re excited to see A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition, then check your local listings - and find your nearest Lava Chicken stand to celebrate.

