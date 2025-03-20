Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog: I'm Talking Coco 2, The Future Of Disney Parks, And More

Refresh

And that's it. Nothing in the way of a wrap up, but the meeting is now over. Not a great deal of new info, but it was certainly exciting to learn that Coco is getting a sequel. Thanks for joining me.

A question about potentially making more Aulani style resorts in other nations. Iger says no.

A question about the use of Figment outside the Parks. Iger laughs that he has been asked this question many times. says he will look into some sort of content potentially being created.

Question about the future of AI in Disney. Bob Iger starts by saying that human creativity is true value, but he agrees there are benefits to AI in particular places.

Question on the value of the Epic Games partnership. Iger says there's no date on when this new "universe" will arrive, but Iger is very "ra ra" on the whole thing.

Question on potential increased dividends. Iger points out there was a recent increase, and he indicates future increases are certainly possible if business does well.

Next question implies that Disney has been getting away from its history of making entertainment for families. Non-answer from Iger

Question on possible future international expansion of Disney Parks. While Iger doesn't say "no" he makes it clear that expansion of current parks, and cruise ships, are the current focus.

Question on affordability of Disney parks and attendance issues. Iger admits demand is high and that parks can be crowded. Points out expansion efforts that he says will help with capacity. Points out that Disneyland's lowest price ticket has been at the same price for years, which is his main argument for keeping the parks accessible.

Question 2: What is the strategic vision for growing the company and building the stock price? Another generic answer.

We're now onto the Shareholder Q&A. Questions have been submitted in advance, which is boring. This was more fun when people asked completely random ass questions live. Bob Iger often found himself having trouble coming up with answers. First question is a general one about how Disney's creativity is being leveraged in movies and the parks. It allows Iger to give a boiler plate response.

Inspector of Election reports that Disney's three resolutions have all passed. Item 4 did not pass. Item 5 and 6 had 1% of votes in favor.

Disney asks that shareholders vote against all the Shareholder proposals, which is pretty standard practice. Shareholders usually, but not always, vote as Disney requests.

Item 6 asks Disney to commit to "politically neutral" advertising. This is another right wing argument. I'm not getting into it.

Item 5 asks Disney not to participate in the Human Rights Campaign. The proponent asking Disney to get out of this is an anti-trans activist.

Item 4 is a Shareholder Proposal. It asks Disney to diversify the company's employee retirement funds out of companies that are focused on fossil fuel companies.

Item 1: Is the official election of the Board of Directors. Item 2 is the continued appointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers as the official company accountants. Item 3 is the normal vote on executive compensation

Iger's segment is wrapping up, so it looks like the Coco 2 announcement is the big new piece of info. Director Lee Unkrich is set to return to direct. He left Pixar after the first movie, so getting him back is a big deal We're now moving into the official shareholder meeting, which will include various shareholder voting items, as well as a Q&A segment from shareholders.

Iger moves on to the Disney charity work, including helping out the victims of the recent Southern California wildfires, and the work with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Iger also mentions the coming cruise ship and the Epic Games investment. No new details there.

(Image credit: TWDC) Theme Parks News: Iger runs through the already announced Disney World and Disneyland updates. We also get a look at the model for the Lion King attraction coming to Disneyland Paris.

Now Iger is touting Disney+, and the inclusion of ESPN in the app, as well as the forthcoming ESPN standalone digital experience.

Now we're getting a clip of Alien: Earth which looks...like an Alien movie.

(Image credit: Pixar) Bob Iger officially announces a sequel to Coco is in the works. No details yet.

We're getting a scene from the live-action Lilo & Stitch. It's the sequence at the luau where Noni takes Lilo and her "dog" to work.

Iger mentions reorganization (layoffs) which he says "restored creativity." Then he brings up the top three movies of 2024, which were all Disney sequels. Iger runs through the rest of the 2025 Disney slate. He calls Avatar: Fire and Ash "breathtaking."

Now we move into a Bob Iger prerecorded message. The video is recorded at Walt Disney Imagineering. Iger touts growing technology success, and shows off the BDX droids from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. They were also highlighted at yesterday's NVIDIA meeting. Get ready for a lot of discussion of AI at today's meeting.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors James Gorman of Morgan Stanley, who is also leading the search for Bob Iger's replacement, calls the meeting to order via a prerecorded message. I see several books on the shelf behind him that I own.

We're opening the meeting with a Disney sizzle reel, which Disney is always REALLY good at. They're always great at tapping into your emotional lizard brain and making you LOVE this stuff.

It's hard to guess what news we may get from Bob Iger today. The last 12 months have been overall strong for Disney on both the movie and the theme park side. The next 12 are a bit more of a question, so there may not be much interest in drawing attention to that.