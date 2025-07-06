I'm Getting My Hula Skirt Ready Because I Just Found Out A Live-Action Lilo & Stitch 2 Is Happening. What I'm Excited For

Are you ready to get your hula skirts out? Because Lilo & Stitch 2 is confirmed.

Wait, before you click off and wonder if you’ve stumbled upon an article from 2005 with the original sequel, I’m talking about the live-action one. Disney has confirmed a new live-action Lilo & Stitch sequel, and soon, we will get to continue the stories of Stitch, Lilo, Nani, and many more.

It’s not that surprising, honestly, considering the live-action Lilo & Stitch has earned millions of dollars. Therefore, it was almost certain that it would happen. But, what could this movie be about? And when might we expect it? Here is what we currently know.

As of July 2025, there is no set release date for Lilo & Stitch 2, which isn’t that surprising. The news was only just announced on Disney’s social media. You can check out the announcement down below that the company posted to Instagram :

With that in mind, we can theorize. The first movie was released as part of the 2025 movie schedule , so the sequel won't be released in the same year. However, based on that film's production, we can make an educated guess.

The first film was confirmed to be in development as far back as 2018, but talks really didn’t gain mainstream traction until it was confirmed in 2022 that Dean Fleischer Camp and Chris Kekaniokalani Bright were set to direct and write the screenplay. From there, a worldwide search began for Lilo, Nani, and others.

If the director and writer were to remain the same, as well as the actors, I’d say that it'd be a safe bet the film would probably release in 2027. I think with the live-action version of Stitch, that’s something you wouldn’t want to rush. But it’s all depending on whether the cast and crew stay the same.

Even so, this works out in the grand scheme of things. Disney has put a halt to many of its other upcoming live-action remakes (following the release of Snow White in theaters, which sparked significant controversy). The fact that Lilo & Stitch did so well is substantial, but hopefully, with the halt on many of their other projects, they will be able to focus and ensure this sequel is a good one.

Disney itself has a multitude of new movies scheduled for release over the next couple of years, including Zootopia 2, the next Frozen film, and many more. But if Lilo & Stitch joins that line-up, I’ll be a happy camper.

The Lilo & Stitch 2 Cast

As expected, nothing has been confirmed regarding the cast of Lilo & Stitch 2, as it was only recently announced. But if the actors remain the same, we can expect to see these cast members again:

Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai

Chris Sanders as Stitch

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai

Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba

Billy Magnussen as Agent Wendell Pleakley

Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles

Amy Hill as Tūtū

Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa

Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena

Granted, some things have been switched around and changed in terms of canon for this story. For example, in the original film, Nani stays with Lilo, but in the new movie, she can't go to school before a close neighbor decides to take Lilo in. So, if she's away at school, there’s a possibility Nani might not even be in the sequel.

The same applies to a few other characters, such as Cobra Bubbles, who felt as though he had a greater impact in the animated movies rather than the live-action ones. And if Nani isn’t there, the chances of David being there are slim.

But, this is all just speculation since we don’t know what the story will be about. Only time will tell.

What Is Lilo & Stitch 2 About?

(Image credit: Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises Inc)

Since there’s been nothing confirmed about the new live-action sequel, it’s hard to gauge what it will be about. However, we can base clues on what we know of the franchise as a whole.

The first film was an adaptation of the original animated feature. Sure, there were some changes, but it was essentially the same story: an alien and an outcast human girl bonding and becoming a family, with some hijinks thrown in.

As I’m sure you are probably aware, there is a sequel to the original film. The sequel, titled Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch, was a direct-to-DVD sequel, as most Disney sequels were at the time.

The film follows Lilo as she tries to help Stitch, who seemingly reverts to his original programming and starts to cause mayhem out of nowhere. However, they soon find out that it’s because Jumba didn’t fully charge Stitch’s molecular structure. After all, he was arrested during Stitch’s creation, so Stitch’s energy will deplete each time this malfunction occurs.

The film itself has some dark-ish themes, but still captures a lot of the heart of what makes the original so fun. If they decided to do something like this for the sequel film, I wouldn’t be shocked.

However, there’s also the fact that there’s a whole TV series surrounding these characters that was hugely successful as well, featuring new characters that have also become fan favorites (including the lovely pink version of Stitch, Angel). So they could also draw inspiration from that. Only time will tell.

We’re Not Sure If The Director Is Coming Back For The Sequel

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

According to a Deadline report from June 2025, we’re unsure whether director Dean Fleischer Camp will return for the sequel.

The director, predominantly known for directing the live-action Lilo & Stitch and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, brought a lot of life to the franchise. He doesn’t have anything set up right now for the future, but it would be a shame if he didn’t return. He stands by many of his decisions as a director, and I’m curious to see where he would take the story if he does come back.

There Could Be More Sequels After This

(Image credit: Zach Dougan/Disney Enterprises Inc.)

The last thing we know is that this might not be the only Lilo & Stitch sequel. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in May 2025, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said that a series like this is easy to envision continuing because it “lends itself” to more story:

It feels like it’s going to work very well, and it’s the kind of property that lends itself to more.

Granted, this was before a direct live-action sequel was greenlit, but I can also see this as an opportunity to create multiple movies, given the franchise's success. Only time will tell.

What are you looking forward to with a new Lilo & Stitch movie? I know that I’ll be counting down the days until we get to experience it.