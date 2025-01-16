Disneyland Has Found A Magical Way To Help Cast Members Who Have Lost Homes In Southern California Wildfires
Bob Iger is using Disneyland to help employees displaced by the wildfires.
The massive wildfires in Southern California have left thousands without homes. Considering the massive size of the Walt Disney Company, it’s not surprising that dozens of those impacted are employees of the company. Luckily, the company, and more specifically Disneyland Resort, has come to the aid of those in need.
Those who have either lost their homes, or have simply been forced to evacuate, need a place to stay. Many have found shelter with friends and family, but Disney actually has a place that has the amenities that people need. Which is why many Disney Cast Members, the company’s term for employees, are currency living at Disneyland.
100 Disney Cast Members Are Staying In Disneyland’s Hotels
According to the New York Times, about 100 people who have currency displaced, including the company’s general counsel, are currently staying in empty hotel rooms at Disneyland Resort. Since Disneyland is far south of Los Angeles, the resort is in no danger and a good place for those who have been forced to leave their homes to find shelter.
Waking up at Disneyland probably isn’t quite as wonderful when you’re there because you can’t be home. At the same time, there are worse places to wake up every morning. Disneyland's hotels are amazing. The Grand Californian Hote & Spa is the most luxurious spot on the resort property. The Pixar Place Hotel is incredibly well-themed. The Disneyland Hotel is still iconic, even if you can't ride the Monorail from there into Disneyland anymore.
Once evacuation orders are lifted, Disney will continue to help out those who can’t return home. Up to two months of free furnished housing is being offered and Disney’s employee relief fund is offering cash for household necessities.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Focused On Rebuilding
Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly taking a very active role in trying to help out Cast Members in need. In addition to getting his employees housed at DIsneyland, he also opened up the Disney Studio’s wardrobe department, allowing those that need clothing to take some of the lightly used items. Iger posted about the assistance on Instagram
Iger is also reportedly focused on the eventual rebuilding effort. He’s willing to offer DIsney’s assistance in setting up a temporary school and has also suggested that Walt Disney Imagineering could be used to help design new town centers.
Considering that Imagineering has spent the last few years developing Disney’s first Storyiving communities, the team that develops Disney’s theme park attractions certainly learned a lot about residential development and can put that know-how to good use in the areas that will need to be rebuilt.
The relocation of all the Cast Members who have lost their homes, and the rebuilding of it all, will be a long-term process, but Disney seems committed to making sure its Cast Members get through it all.
