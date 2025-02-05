Disney Q1 2025 Earnings Call Live Blog: Bob Iger Looks At The Year Ahead For Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Parks And More

Refresh

Disney's earning report is out. Some highlights include: Revenue: $24.7 billion

Income: $3.7 billion

EPS: $1.40

Disney+/Hulu subscribers: 178 million

Disney Experiences Revenue: $9.4 Billion

Disney Experiences Operating income: $3.1 Billion

The most fun part o the earnings call is the pre-meeting hold music. It's always different so it's something they clearly use to promote the newest hit or whatever else they want to bring attention to. Call will start any minute

Bob Iger opens the call with a statement on those affected by the Southern California wildfires. Many Disney Cast Members were impacted and even stayed at Disneyland hotels while they were evacuated.

Bob Iger gives a surprisingly short opening statement. Brings up the success of the movie studio, in 2024, but that's all. We then go write into Q&A

Question one is about streaming profitability. Iger says password sharing, ad tech and other innovations will help. On the topic of Epic Universe opening and how that may impact Disney Experiences business. Hugh Johnston says there's no change to the previous guidance. Disney has quietly indicated that they do expect an impact on Disney World attendance, but they think they've properly prepared for that.

Next question on the Fubo deal and the death of the sports steaming project Venu. Iger brings up the already-announced plan to make ESPN a standalone streaming option. Iger indicates that between the Fubo and ESPN plans, the sports streaming package was redundant.

Next question or CFO Hugh Johnson is on Disney's cost-cutting initiatives. Disney's growth in Q1 was far above the company's own expectations. Johnston says they're not changing guidance because the rest of the year is still full of unknowns.