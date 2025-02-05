Disney Q1 2025 Earnings Call Live Blog: Bob Iger Looks At The Year Ahead For Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Parks And More
2025 is going to be a big year for Disney
Good very early morning. It's a bit too early on the West Coast but since Bob Iger famously gets up really early, apparently we all have to do the same when it's time for The Walt Disney Company to give its quarterly report to Wall Street. The earnings call is often a place where Iger drops announcements regarding Disney movies or theme parks, so while we're not necessarily expecting major news, we can't be sure it won't happen.
Disney's earning report is out. Some highlights include:
- Revenue: $24.7 billion
- Income: $3.7 billion
- EPS: $1.40
- Disney+/Hulu subscribers: 178 million
- Disney Experiences Revenue: $9.4 Billion
- Disney Experiences Operating income: $3.1 Billion
The most fun part o the earnings call is the pre-meeting hold music. It's always different so it's something they clearly use to promote the newest hit or whatever else they want to bring attention to. Call will start any minute
Bob Iger opens the call with a statement on those affected by the Southern California wildfires. Many Disney Cast Members were impacted and even stayed at Disneyland hotels while they were evacuated.
Bob Iger gives a surprisingly short opening statement. Brings up the success of the movie studio, in 2024, but that's all. We then go write into Q&A
Question one is about streaming profitability. Iger says password sharing, ad tech and other innovations will help.
On the topic of Epic Universe opening and how that may impact Disney Experiences business. Hugh Johnston says there's no change to the previous guidance. Disney has quietly indicated that they do expect an impact on Disney World attendance, but they think they've properly prepared for that.
Next question on the Fubo deal and the death of the sports steaming project Venu. Iger brings up the already-announced plan to make ESPN a standalone streaming option. Iger indicates that between the Fubo and ESPN plans, the sports streaming package was redundant.
Next question or CFO Hugh Johnson is on Disney's cost-cutting initiatives. Disney's growth in Q1 was far above the company's own expectations. Johnston says they're not changing guidance because the rest of the year is still full of unknowns.
Next question is about NBA, ratings have been down. Iger says they don't look at any of their licenses individually, he's still positive on the NBA deal overall. Iger then discusses streaming overall. He's confident on subscriber growth overall. Iger says news growth, both ABC and local stations, will be part of Disney+ growth.
