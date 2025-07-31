Denis Villeneuve's Bond 26 Finally Has Its Writer, And I Think It's A Good Sign Of What Tone We Should Expect

The 2025 movie schedule has been quite active when it comes to the next age of 007. As the upcoming James Bond 26 continues to staff up, the search for the next face of Ian Fleming’s literary legend seems to draw closer. Another piece fell into place today, as Denis Villeneuve’s next gig after Dune: Part Three now has a writer. That hiring is not only exciting because it brings us that much closer to the new world of Bond, I think it tells us a lot about the sort of tone we should expect.

Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders and writer behind such films as Eastern Promises and Allied, has been unveiled as the next scribe in charge of England's superior spy. Per the official press release from Amazon MGM Studios, his hiring was announced as follows:

Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Steven Knight will write the script for the studio’s upcoming James Bond film. Denis Villeneuve is directing the film, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively. Tanya Lapointe will executive produce.

I hate to break it to you folks at home hoping for a return to the more carefree days of Roger Moore’s James Bond, but I think we’re about to see some more gritty adventure after our hero crosses that gun barrel. Bringing in the director of Sicario and the writer behind one of the darkest interpretations of A Christmas Carol together doesn't exactly set off slide whistles in fans’ ears.

What’s also interesting to note is the fact that it also appears that long time Bond franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are not even in the equation. Mainstays since 1999’s The World is Not Enough, the team would usually work with new collaborators to shape the latest entry in this storied brand. If ever there was a sign of Amazon MGM’s James Bond deal being in full effect, it would probably be this.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

I’m not highlighting these facts to be a naysayer, especially as a fan of the darker, more serialized story told during Daniel Craig’s tenure in the tuxedo. Rather, this hire is set to dictate the tone of perhaps the most anticipated decision of all - the next 007. As Amazon’s supposed James Bond wishlist has Tom Holland and contemporaries tipped off as hot tickets, Steven Knight’s script is going to be the template from which actors will have to work with.

While there probably won’t be any specially written sides for future Bonds to try out, the tradition of using classic 007 moments to audition new actors will probably be the next indication of what to expect. As the writer is the engine that drives the direction of the story, provided it agrees with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman’s vision, whispers about what Mr. Knight’s work will resemble are going to be more important than ever.

I wouldn’t be expecting any breadcrumbs in the near future though. Bond 26 is still in the early phases of development, with the rumored release date for James Bond’s return not arriving until 2028 at the "earliest." So be sure to keep your martini cool in the meantime, as we’ve all got plenty of time to make sure our tuxes go to the cleaners.