A Fan Asked Why Blue Bloods Is Getting A Spinoff Instead Of Season 12, And Donnie Wahlberg Gave A Surprising Response

Blue Bloods came to a conclusion back in 2024 after fourteen seasons, nearly 300 episodes, and plenty of comments from star Tom Selleck about not wanting it to end. The TV icon's pitch for a Season 15 didn't lead to a renewal, but another Reagan is getting his own show. Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, is relocating from New York City to star in Boston Blue, set to premiere on CBS later in the 2025 TV schedule in Blue Bloods' old time slot. So, why a spinoff and not Season 15? Wahlberg weighed in with an unexpected answer.

Boston Blue will take Danny Reagan away from the NYC-based Reagan family dinners of Blue Bloods to join Boston P.D. His new partner will be Lena Silvers, played by Sonequa Martin-Green in her first series regular role since Star Trek: Discovery ended on Paramount+ last year. These will be very different circumstances from those fans watched Danny in for nearly a decade and a half on Blue Bloods (and continue to stream via Paramount+ subscription if the recent numbers are any indication).

Somewhat surprisingly, Wahlberg candidly answered a fan in Boston Blue's Instagram comments when asked why CBS didn't "just continue with BB?!?" He said:

We tried. Now we carry on in a new way.

Apparently, the desire to continue Blue Bloods was there behind the scenes, but the CBS stars just didn't align for the drama to continue in Season 15 on Friday nights. Boston Blue isn't going to feel like a total change from the original series, though, with Wahlberg's longtime costar Bridget Moynahan reprising her role as Erin Reagan for the spinoff's premiere.

Wahlberg himself also noted that New York and Boston are geographically pretty close, so even if fans don't always see it on screen on Boston Blue, it stands to reason that Reagans may have frequent off-screen reunions. That may depend on the circumstances of Danny's departure, though!

Viewers may not want to count on seeing Tom Selleck back as Frank Reagan, though, if there's truth to the rumors that the. Magnum P.I. vet was furious about the spinoff happening instead of Season 15. Elsewhere in the Instagram comments, Donnie Wahlberg also answered a "so confused" fan who wanted to know why CBS cancelled Blue Bloods if they're "going to have essentially the same plot line!?" He responded:

I’m not sure, but it was. This is a chance for it to carry on. Family is forever. 💙❤️

"Family is forever" is a lovely sentiment, but will it feel true for Blue Bloods fans when Boston Blue premieres without the majority of the Reagan family? Only time will tell, and the months are counting down until the first episode.

Boston Blue arrives on CBS on October 17 to close out the network's new Friday night lineup, comprised of Fire Country Season 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by new spinoff Sheriff Country at 9 p.m. ET, and then Donnie Wahlberg's series at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can always revisit the highs and lows of Blue Bloods streaming on Paramount+.