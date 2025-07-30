I’ve Always Wondered Why Adam Sandler Wears Baggy Clothing, And He Finally Provided A Funny And Honest Answer

Adam Sandler is known for his hilarious films, goofy personality, and untraditional acting talents, but lately he has also become a fashion icon. The TikTok girls once declared 2023 “Adam Sandler summer” as their desire to imitate his slouchy street style went viral. Sandler has been dressing in this unconventional way for years, choosing to rock basketball shorts and Hawaiian shirts on late night talk shows, and even showing up to the Oscars in loungewear. Now Sandler is explaining why he dresses the way he does, and how far this goes back.

In a recent interview with the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, Sandler talked about his now trademark sense of style, and why he decides to dress in very casual, extremely baggy clothes no matter what the occasion. Apparently, it started off as a bit of a gag, to impress people at the beach when he was in his young, early SNL days. He explained:

The baggy stuff for the young Adam Sandler started for a reason. I used to be very – and this is not a lie – I was jacked. I had a beautiful body. So I’d hide it and then surprise you at the beach when the stuff came off. It would be like, ‘The Sandman’s ripped? I didn’t know that.’

Sandler was a bit of a heartthrob when he first started performing on SNL, so he was getting the attention whether he was wearing baggy clothes or not. However, it’s pretty hilarious that he made the foundation of his entire sense of style centered around the fact that he might take his shirt off at the beach one day and people will be impressed. It does make me wonder why being in shape wouldn’t make him want to dress better, to show off his toned physique at all times, not just on the beach. This all seems to be a bit illogical, which makes it even funnier.

Despite his motivations probably changing, the Billy Madison star still continues to wear baggy clothes. His style makes sense if Sandler is playing basketball and challenging other celebs on the court . However, it isn’t always appropriate for big events like premieres or award shows or talk show appearances. The actor explained that the baggy clothes that once hid a jacked Adam Sandler serves a different purpose now. He said:

Now, I go loose because it should be hidden.

The comedian is probably joking here, and just has likely become more comfortable in baggy shorts and old T-shirts than in a suit. But I will point out that Sandler did suit up to play a tribute song at SNL ’s starry 50th Anniversary special , so there are a few occasions the Uncut Gems actor will get dressed up for, even if the Oscars isn’t one of them. At this point Sandler has become so synonymous with his streetwear, that it wouldn’t make sense to abandon it now. It’s kind of endearing that no matter how famous he gets or how much money he has, he still has a very humble wardrobe, and fans love him for it.

You can see Adam Sandler rocking a very Sandler-esque outfit in his new film, Happy Gilmore 2, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription . Fans will also see him take on more serious-fare in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, which is set to be released on November 14th, 2025. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .