That's All: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Spoilers And Opinions

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(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) What Was One Thing We Hoped To See Going Into The Devil Wears Prada 2? Hi, all! We'll kick this off by talking about one thing each of us hoped to see in the sequel going into it, as fans of the 2006 movie.

Kelly: Andy and Emily Back On Screen Together I absolutely loved the dynamic between Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's characters in the original movie. I was so excited to see them reconnect in this one, and the sequel definitely didn't disappoint! Riley: Hearing Miranda Say "That's All" I was waiting with bated breath to hear how Miranda used her catchphrase "That's all" in The Devil Wears Prada 2. To this day, I live in fear of her and those two words. And I have to say, the way it's used in this sequel is incredible. Sarah: Does Miranda Remember Andy? I don't really know what I was expecting from this movie, but I couldn't wait to see everyone back together. As soon as the first trailer dropped, I was so curious about Miranda and Andy's relationship 20 years later, and if Miranda actually remembered her.

Favorite Quote: "Look what TJ Maxx dragged in." -Nigel Riley: I felt both personally victimized and thoroughly amused when Nigel said this. As someone who shops on a budget and is big on saving money where I can, I do shop at stores like TJ Maxx. Therefore, I was slightly offended by Nigel's barb toward Andy when she showed up at Runway. However, I also found it so funny, and it was such a lovely way to reintroduce the two friends, because it was so very on brand.

I Want To Talk About Andy and Peter Kelly: I don't know that I needed Andy to have a romance in the sequel, but I really liked the dynamic between her and Peter (Patrick Brammall). I also liked the way things sort of went a similar way to how things went with Andy and Nate -- with Andy and Peter having a disagreement focused on how she prioritizes her work -- except, unlike how it went with Nate in the original movie, she and Peter worked it out. I think that shows growth!

Sarah: I don't know. I thought the Peter and Andy storyline were a pretty unnecessary part of the movie – mostly because I thought their romance was one note. I only liked it for the line at the end where Andy says she wants to be imperfect together.

Callback: Bubby's! The restaurant where Andy meets her friends in The Devil Wears Prada 2 is Bubby's, and it's the place where Nate worked in the original movie. A post shared by Bubby's (@bubbys) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Hang On, Was The Devil Wears Prada 2 Kind Of A Bummer? Riley: As someone who has worked in the journalism industry for many years, I’m well aware of the ups and downs it's been through, and the bleak state it’s in at the moment. So, I was surprised when The Devil Wears Prada 2 didn’t avoid that situation at all. In fact, it ran right toward it. So, yes, it was a bummer to watch Miranda and Andy struggle with the business challenges that the media industry is literally facing. However, it by no means ruined the movie. In fact, it helped make it better because it really gave viewers something to ponder. the devil wears prada 2 being a love letter to journalism in THIS current climate… oh absolutely a thousand times yes, I adored it with my whole heartMay 1, 2026

Kelly: I totally agree. I was curious to see if the movie would address the massive changes to journalism and magazines in the time between 2006 and now. It definitely went the direct route!

Favorite Quote: "You're not a visionary, you're a vendor.' - Miranda Priestly Sarah: This was an ice cold moment, and has stuck with me ever since seeing The Devil Wears Prada 2. Emily and Miranda have always had a contentious relationship, and I it felt like this line stung like a knife to the back for Emily. “You’re not a visionary. You’re a vendor.” my honest reaction: pic.twitter.com/Rp5YCh8FYjMay 1, 2026 "you’re not a visionary. you’re a vendor." pic.twitter.com/g7pkQpANCiMay 2, 2026

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Was Miranda Too Nice In The Devil Wears Prada 2? Sarah: This is a topic a lot of people are already talking about. I know I personally really loved seeing a new, more layered and messy side of Miranda this time around. I think it actually made sense because Andy has a much higher position, so of course she'd see more to Miranda. Plus, there's something very realistic and grounded about this being a part of her life where she's not quite at the height in her career she used to be. I just saw The Devil Wears Prada 2 and I’m just going to say it … Miranda Priestly expects too much out of her employeesApril 27, 2026

Riley: I was personally taken aback by how not-mean Miranda was in this movie. She was playing defense and trying to appease the powers above her, and that meant she had to play nice. However, knowing how difficult things were at Runway, I get why she was acting that way. Although I have to admit, it was very odd seeing Meryl Streep’s character acting nicer and more accommodating than she was in the first movie.

Favorite Quote: "Charlie, what did we say about laughing?" Amari I’m actually obsessed with Simone Ashley, and I loved seeing her as the nononsense assistant in this movie. She absolutely killed it. However, nothing was funnier than seeing her say this line to Caleb Heron's Charlie. Plus, this whole interaction was giving me flashbacks to Emily and Andy's early days at Runway, which made me feel a delightful sense of nostalgia.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) The Emily Twist Kelly: For a minute, it seemed like Emily and Andy were actually on the same page and working together to save Runway. Nope. I wasn't prepared to discover there was some unresolved conflict between Emily and Miranda, but it definitely made for an entertaining twist.

Sarah: Yeah, I did not see this coming at all, but I thought it was delicious once it did happen, because of course it would. The twist really highlighted the themes of how a cutthroat industry like fashion and journalism can mean you can't trust anyone. But, ultimately I loved how things ended with the pair going to lunch together and Emily disclosing that she wanted to be "friends" with Andy back in the day.

Favorite Quote: "I can't believe there's someone named candle!" - Benji Kelly: Was it me or did Justin Theroux's character get more ridiculous with each scene he was in? Benji mishearing the name Kendall as "candle" caught me off guard. That ridiculousness was just a prelude to his loud conversation about wanting to explore the sun on a ship called Icarus. Honestly.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Who Was The MVP Of The Devil Wears Prada 2? And Why Was It Nigel Riley: From the jump, Stanley Tucci’s performance was my favorite part of this movie. I mean, his line deliveries were next level AND his outfits were obviously amazing. However, he ended up being the MVP because he got Andy, his “favorite girl,” her job at Runway. Talk about sweet! Along with that, he also finally got what he deserved at Runway, as Miranda realized his worth and asked him to give that big speech. Overall, this movie proved that Nigel is not just an invaluable part of Runway, he’s also one of the main people keeping it alive. So, yeah, Nigel was no doubt the MVP of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Sarah: So true! This movie definitely elevated Nigel for me even more than the first time around.

Kelly: And since we're talking about Nigel, I loved that Andy helped Miranda see that her right-hand-man wouldn't mind a moment in the spotlight every once in a while, especially right when there was an opportunity for her to give it to him. It was such a touching moment seeing Miranda insist he give the speech. It let Nigel know he's appreciated. ❤️

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Callback: Miranda and Andy Having A Heart-To-Heart In A Car Sarah: This piece of nostalgia from The Devil Wears Prada 2 totally worked on me. There's something so bittersweet about both times that Miranda and Andy have a rarely deep conversation together. This time it was about Miranda sharing with Andy that she wants her to write her book if she chooses to.

So…Is Andy Gonna Write That Book? Riley: Even though Miranda was fine with the book being written, I wasn’t sure if Andy would really want to. However, upon further reflection, I do think Anne Hathaway’s character will write this book. She has Miranda’s blessing, and I do think she can do it in a way that holds nothing back, but also isn’t a project that totally ruins her boss.

Kelly: I kind of took it as a bit more open-ended. I believe Miranda meant it when she said Andy could write the book. I loved the way she said "I love working." I also appreciated how she talked about her career coming at a price, and maybe people should know that. At the same time, I'm not sure if I think Andy's going to jump on that book deal right away, but maybe sometime down the line.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Favorite Callback: Andy's Cerulean Sweater I loved that the movie ended with Andy walking through the offices wearing a cerulean sweater. And I especially loved the twist they put on her outfit. The cut-up sweater with the perfectly fit jeans was perfection. In fact, it looked like a fit that even Miranda approved of. Ultimately, it was a meaningful callback that felt like the cherry on top of a movie that very meaningfully tied itself back to the original.

What Did We Think About All The Cameos? Sarah: I was underwhelmed with Lucy Liu’s role but love, love, loved the Gaga moment. Kelly: I freaking loved Miranda and Gaga being rivals, like I need that story told. The scene with Emily and Donatella Versace was great too. Riley: I was shocked and delighted to see the host of the chicken shop dating show, Amelia Dimoldenberg.