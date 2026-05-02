I Can't Get Over The Savage Way The Devil Wears Prada 2 Uses One Of The Original's Most Iconic Lines

Spoilers for The Devil Wears Prada 2 are ahead! Read with caution, and catch the movie in theaters now.

Considering the number of iconic lines The Devil Wears Prada has, I was waiting with bated breath to see how they’d call back to them in the sequel that just premiered on the 2026 movie schedule . So, you can imagine the surprise I felt when a lot of the references and easter eggs were very tasteful and fairly subtle. However, there was a callback to one of the original’s most iconic lines that left my jaw on the floor because of how savage it was.

I’m, of course, talking about the singular use of Miranda’s “That’s all.” So, let’s break down the line’s history and why it packed such an intense punch in the well-reviewed Devil Wears Prada 2 .

Article continues below

The Iconic Devil Wears Prada Line I’m Talking About

So, I don’t know about you, but there’s one quote in The Devil Wears Prada that I was desperate to see in the sequel, it’s Miranda Priestly's iconic line:

That’s all.

Two quietly said words have never carried more disdain. And quite literally every time I’ve watched this great movie from the 2000s – whether it be on DVD or with a Disney+ subscription – they leave me feeling severe anxiety on behalf of Andy. However, no delivery of “That’s all” hit me harder than how it’s used in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

How ‘That’s All’ Was Used In The Most Brutal Way In The Devil Wears Prada 2

For a good portion of The Devil Wears Prada 2, I was waiting for Miranda to say “That’s all” in that calm and quiet voice that’s apparently inspired by Clint Eastwood . However, it wasn’t happening, and she was playing defense to save Runway for most of the movie. Unlike in the first film, she’s not a titan of business; she’s a boss who is simply trying to keep her publication alive and stay up with the rapidly changing times. So, I just figured the old Miranda wasn’t fully around this time.

And then Emily tried to take Runway by having her boyfriend Benji buy it, and the claws came out. Here’s what Miranda said about Emily trying to steal Runway, not save it, like Andy thought she was:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You’re beautiful and intelligent, but no, you don’t have what it takes. I’m sorry. But you’re not a visionary, you’re a vendor…

Then, as Emily tried to turn down this claim, Miranda said that she felt like Emily Blunt's character knew she was right, and after saying all that, Meryl Streep's editor-in-chief ended the conversation with:

That’s all.

Ouch! That hurt! It was also especially lethal because it's the only time "That's all" is said in the sequel.

However, I do think Emily needed a bit of a reality check. She really went to great lengths to try to take Runway, but thankfully, her plan was thwarted by Andy and her passion for journalism, and Miranda and her ruthless quest to keep her job. And I have to say, saving the “That’s all” for this moment made it both impactful and absolutely savage. Seriously, my jaw was on the floor over this.

Not only was it a stern reality check for Emily, but it was also a brutal (complimentary) reminder that ultimately, Miranda Priestly is the boss and you DO NOT mess with her.