John Krasinski Is ‘Obsessed’ With The Devil Wears Prada, And I Can’t Get Over How He Proved That To Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is just a week away from release on the 2026 movie schedule, and apparently, you can count Emily Blunt’s husband John Krasinski in as one of the film’s biggest fans. Blunt recently shared a story about the moment she knew her guy was really into the fashion-centric comedy, and it’s just another reason why the partnership between these two feels like a real-life rom-com.

The Devil Wears Prada cast all got to reunite for a sequel from the same writer/director, along with some new big names joining – including one The Office actor. In an interview with ABC about this new movie, Emily Blunt recalled how she learned John Krasinski was super into her 2006 movie:

He’s obsessed with the original…I remember when we first started dating, I walked into the house and he was watching the montage scene where Andy’s got all the different outfits. He was watching, watching, watching, and he went ‘and… that’s my favorite outfit.’ He was that much of a fan that he was waiting for the outfit that he really loved. Megafan.

Now, I have to wonder what his thoughts are on the sequel, and how much he was trying to learn the secrets of all the outfits the actress and other members of the cast were trying to keep hidden while filming the movie. I especially love Stanley Tucci’s reaction to Emily Blunt’s story as she tells it. You can check out the interview clip below:

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John Krasinski has made his love for The Devil Wears Prada know before. In an interview with Variety, he revealed his double-digit estimate for how many times he’s seen it. In his words:

I’ve probably seen that movie 70 times because it’s on cable everyday like six times a day. As you’re channel surfing, you just stop every time it’s on.

At the time, he also said that he’s seen it a few times with his wife, but “it’s not the most comfortable thing” for her to watch herself in a movie. Apparently, he also told Blunt this when they were early in their relationship and joked that he felt “lucky” that “she stayed” and “didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker” in an interview with Glamour.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski reportedly started dating back in 2008, while The Devil Wears Prada was relatively new. They got married in 2010 and have since had two kids together.

A couple of years ago, Blunt said she decided to let their daughters watch the original, and they thought her character was “the meanest person they’ve ever met.” It probably felt necessary to show them the classic because it’s apparently “quoted” to her “every week,” even though it's two decades old. And I'd bet her husband is one of the people who quotes it at her.

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You can see Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada 2 starting May 1.