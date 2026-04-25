Anne Hathaway’s Stunning Mother Mary Dress Is Giving Those Devil Wears Prada 2 Fits A Run For Their Money

Thanks to Anne Hathaway’s insane run of 2026 movies and the press tours that come with them , we're getting to see her show off her style's range alongside her range as an actress. While her highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2 flick has her wearing high-end fashions, Hathaway’s thriller Mother Mary proves she can nail portraying a pop star while wearing show-stopping Joan of Arc-like ensembles. As for what the Oscar winner wore at the premiere of her A24 flick , her stunning red carpet dress is giving those Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere fits a serious run for their money.

The Hathaway-led psychological drama-thriller Mother Mary is truly giving some Black Swan vibes as it shows an entertainer’s world growing dark after reuniting with her estranged best friend and costume designer. To fully encapsulate the A24 movie’s dark avant-garde edge, its lead actress wore a stunning gothic ensemble at the London premiere that’s sure to rival her Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet fits:

(Image credit: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for A24)

Standing next to director David Lowery and co-star Michaela Coel at the London screening, Anne Hathaway is displaying all kinds of ethereal goth glam. From Iris Van Herpen’s 2020 spring couture collection, the leading lady’s bold dress features black fabric and a detailed lining against a sheer base. With its choker design almost resembling a set of bones, complemented by a black flowy skirt and sleeves, it makes me want to ask the actress if I can borrow that dress sometime.

After seeing Anne Hathaway’s stunning Mother Mary dress, I think her Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere outfits ought to duck and hide because the fashion competition is fierce. Don’t get me wrong— the Princess Diaries actress certainly brought her A-game to the sequel’s premieres. Her first red carpet look was an excellent nod to the original , as she wore those thigh-high boots. And Hathaway’s sky-high heels and minidress that she wore in the lead up to the NYC premiere mixed with the stunning red Louis Vuitton gown she wore to the movie's big event showed how brilliantly she could command the spotlight in the city that never sleeps.

But the goth attraction the Iris Van Herpen attire brought out for Mother Mary is a daring statement, and it's become one of my favorite looks Hathaway has rocked recently.

Now, if you’re going to help promote a movie about the New York fashion scene, Anne Hathaway is on point with her Devil Wears Prada fits, wearing red carpet looks that Miranda Priestly would approve. However, the Ella Enchanted actress’s dare-to-be-bare Mother Mary London dress sends off a vibe that’s fearless and unapologetically bold. As the ensemble breaks the rules with its skeletal lining design, I would hope that if TDWP2’s fictional Runway magazine were real, it would highlight how stunning and creative Hathaway's gothic gown is.

As much as I love Anne Hathaway’s chic couture at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres, her gothic Mother Mary dress stole the show for me. With its sheer web-like fabric presenting otherworldly vibes, this is a gown that truly can’t go unnoticed…and that I'd still like hanging in my closet.

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