I Can’t Get Over Noah Wyle’s Clueless Reaction To His Donnie Darko Role

If you've ever tried explaining Donnie Darko to someone who hasn't seen it, you know how quickly things get complicated. And while the 2026 movie schedule has plenty to offer, Richard Kelly's sci-fi cult classic celebrates its 25th anniversary on Oct. 26. As the anniversary approaches, the cast has been looking back on the movie that inspired countless theories about time travel, alternate realities and a very unsettling rabbit. Now, Noah Wyle, whose character had to explain some of that stuff, has joked that he still isn't entirely sure what happened.

That's pretty funny coming from an actor who's spent so much of his career making complicated medical jargon sound natural on ER and, more recently, The Pitt. In fact, Wyle has previously joked about just how much medical knowledge he's picked up playing doctors. In an interview with People , Wyle reflected on Darko's devoted following and the unlikely amount of recognition he still gets for his small role. He's grateful for the attention, though he'd probably prefer someone else handle the plot summary:

Its lasting impact on cinephiles of all ages has been extremely gratifying. Just don’t ask me what the movie is about…

I love that answer, especially considering Wyle played Dr. Kenneth Monnitoff, the high school science teacher who fields Donnie's questions about time travel and parallel universes . If anyone in the movie should have a handle on what's happening, you'd think it's him. Apparently, 25 years hasn't made the explanation much easier.

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Wyle also talks about getting involved in the 2001 film, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled teenager who begins seeing a mysterious figure wearing a frightening rabbit costume. It turns out Drew Barrymore, who helped produce Donnie Darko through her Flower Films company and played English teacher Karen Pomeroy, helped bring the Enough actor aboard. As Wyle explained:

We shared a publicist and wanted to work together. I thought the script was cool — confusing, but super cool.

That sounds about right for Donnie Darko. Kelly's screenplay jumps between teenage angst, questions about fate and increasingly strange science-fiction territory. Even after several viewings, there's plenty to debate, and fans have spent decades doing exactly that. The confusion apparently started before the cameras even rolled.

As for Wyle's actual experience making the movie, he remembers it being pretty painless. He wasn't on the production for long, although his character's conversations with Donnie became some of the film's more memorable moments:

I think my part was shot out in about three days. I have nothing but fond memories of working on it.

Darko's journey after filming was considerably bumpier. In fact, Christopher Nolan helped save the flick from going straight to television before it eventually opened in limited release on Oct. 26, 2001, just weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks. A film featuring an airplane engine crashing into a teenager's bedroom was understandably a difficult sell at the time. It made roughly $517,000 during its original domestic theatrical run before finding a much larger audience through home video and subsequent releases.

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The Falling Skies alum told the outlet that the movie still gives him considerable "street cred," possibly more than his other work. That's saying something for an actor who spent years playing Dr. John Carter on ER and is now leading one of TV's most talked-about medical dramas.