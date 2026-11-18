I Found Out Who Voiced Obsession’s One Wish Willow Guy (And Other Cool BTS Details)
I can't get enough of this movie.
Obsession is that one film on the 2026 movie schedule that we can’t stop talking about, and why would we want to? Now we can stream it to our heart's content with a Netflix subscription, I needed to dig up all the fun behind-the-scenes facts I learned from writer/director Curry Barker. Each of these made me think of the movie in a whole different way! Let’s get into it. (SPOILERS ahead.)
The Obsession Scene That Changed The Most
I’m always curious about how movies change over time, and Barker told CinemaBlend about one pivotal scene that he played around with a lot. The writer/director was also the movie’s editor on the $750k independent production, and he told us about one exchange he tried a bunch of different ways . In his words:
This sort of blew my mind because this is the scene I was playing over and over in my head after seeing the movie. It’s an important scene because it establishes Bear and Nikki’s relationship before Nikki loses her autonomy. Watching that scene made me wonder if Bear could have had a shot with Nikki if he had simply asked her out rather than using the One Wish Willow. With that in mind, I totally see why this scene would have needed tweaking, but I think it's perfect now.
Who Played The Wish Willow Guy, Anyway?
When I first watched Obsession, I felt a chill down my spine when Bear called the number on the back of the One Wish Willow box. Then, I subsequently had so many questions about what was going on! When I talked to Barker about this scene, he revealed he was the one on the other side of the line.
What a fun cameo! I had no idea Barker was the voice, but it’s a fun little tidbit I’ll always think about when I watch that scene. He gave us some interesting insight about what’s going on with that phone call, too. I'm never forgetting Nikki's screams on the other line.
How The Movie Dodged A NC-17 Rating
One more BTS detail I want to share has to do with what didn’t make it into the film. Obsession really goes hard in the paint on the movie rating scale, so I was curious if there was a scene the director had to remove because it went too far. The answer is, yes, there was one moment.
So, what was that “one thing”? During a Q&A (via Deadline), Barker revealed it was the scene where Nikki kills Sarah by smashing her head into the steering wheel. Barker said there was originally “about six or seven more smashes." The MPA ratings board was going to give the movie a NC-17 rating because of it. At first, Barker wasn’t happy about making the change, but when he saw the movie with an audience (and heard their reactions), he realized the number they landed on was “the right number” to choose.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can check out the rest of our Obsession interview on CinemaBlend's YouTube. There we also talked about that gross cat scene and what probably happens after the ending. I know I’m always finding new theories online. Obsession really is the movie of the year for this horror fan, and I loved learning these behind-the-scenes facts.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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