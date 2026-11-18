Obsession is that one film on the 2026 movie schedule that we can’t stop talking about, and why would we want to? Now we can stream it to our heart's content with a Netflix subscription, I needed to dig up all the fun behind-the-scenes facts I learned from writer/director Curry Barker. Each of these made me think of the movie in a whole different way! Let’s get into it. (SPOILERS ahead.)

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The Obsession Scene That Changed The Most

I’m always curious about how movies change over time, and Barker told CinemaBlend about one pivotal scene that he played around with a lot. The writer/director was also the movie’s editor on the $750k independent production, and he told us about one exchange he tried a bunch of different ways . In his words:

The scene where they’re driving and she’s talking about romance and love. And she’s saying, like, ‘Hey, you know, you’re the only person I can talk to about this stuff.’ That scene changed so much. There’s probably like ten different versions of that scene. One that’s a little longer, one that’s shorter, one where she doesn’t even say the line, one where she goes into a longer thing. Like, I don’t know why. That scene just has so many different versions of it.

This sort of blew my mind because this is the scene I was playing over and over in my head after seeing the movie. It’s an important scene because it establishes Bear and Nikki’s relationship before Nikki loses her autonomy. Watching that scene made me wonder if Bear could have had a shot with Nikki if he had simply asked her out rather than using the One Wish Willow. With that in mind, I totally see why this scene would have needed tweaking, but I think it's perfect now.

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(Image credit: Focus Features)

Who Played The Wish Willow Guy, Anyway?

When I first watched Obsession, I felt a chill down my spine when Bear called the number on the back of the One Wish Willow box. Then, I subsequently had so many questions about what was going on! When I talked to Barker about this scene, he revealed he was the one on the other side of the line.

Well, that was me… yeah, that’s my voice. He works for the One Wish Willow Company, he kind of answers their phone calls. He handles all the complaints of all the wishes. But, there’s no, I mean, I like to keep it pretty vague. I think you could think of it as some sort of purgatory that [Nikki’s] being kept in, right?

What a fun cameo! I had no idea Barker was the voice, but it’s a fun little tidbit I’ll always think about when I watch that scene. He gave us some interesting insight about what’s going on with that phone call, too. I'm never forgetting Nikki's screams on the other line.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

How The Movie Dodged A NC-17 Rating

One more BTS detail I want to share has to do with what didn’t make it into the film. Obsession really goes hard in the paint on the movie rating scale, so I was curious if there was a scene the director had to remove because it went too far. The answer is, yes, there was one moment.

There was only one thing I had to take out because it was too far, but other than that they really let me do whatever they wanted. And, I was kind of, like, shocked. This movie really felt like a bunch of kids getting together and making something, and hoping that the parents don’t come home. They never did. Nobody ever stopped us, and we just kept making the thing we wanted to make. Like, even the way we shot it. We thought someone was going to tell us to turn the lights on.

So, what was that “one thing”? During a Q&A (via Deadline), Barker revealed it was the scene where Nikki kills Sarah by smashing her head into the steering wheel. Barker said there was originally “about six or seven more smashes." The MPA ratings board was going to give the movie a NC-17 rating because of it. At first, Barker wasn’t happy about making the change, but when he saw the movie with an audience (and heard their reactions), he realized the number they landed on was “the right number” to choose.

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You can check out the rest of our Obsession interview on CinemaBlend's YouTube. There we also talked about that gross cat scene and what probably happens after the ending. I know I’m always finding new theories online. Obsession really is the movie of the year for this horror fan, and I loved learning these behind-the-scenes facts.