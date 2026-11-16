We’ve Heard From Amanda Seyfried, But What About You Can See Everything’s Other Surprise Cameo Star?
She’s not the only star in the movie.
YES! There are spoilers below for You Can See Everything, which you can still catch in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule.
Now that the cat is officially out of the bag regarding Amanda Seyfried’s surprise role in the hit A24 release You Can See Everything, I’ve been waiting to hear from Christopher Abbott. The East of Eden star plays Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, in the recreations that Seyfried is also a part of. Like so many spoilers in the movie, the cast and crew have been pretty mum about the production. Finally, we’ve heard from Abbott.
Abbott has been very busy over the last couple of years with projects like Wolf Man and The Testament of Ann Lee, plus his Tony-nominated performance in Death of a Salesman on Broadway this year. He's been a little overshadowed in the hype around You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Seyfried’s appearance is such a WTF moment that, speaking as an audience member, it’s almost like we were all still processing that to even register Abbott’s cameo as Evans. It took a couple of minutes before I put it together, honestly. Abbott himself admitted to the process being rushed for him, as well, telling The Hollywood Reporter:
Abbott also revealed that because it was so quick, he didn’t have a lot of time to prepare or study the character and relied on the footage that Fielder and Oppenheim shot while they were embedded with Holmes and Evans before the former Theranos fraudster reported to prison in 2023. Of the prep, Abbott says:
I think part of what makes it work so well in the box office hit is that we, as an audience, like Abbott, weren’t really familiar with Evans. By the time Abbott appears, we know as much about Evans as he did when he took the role. He’s playing the same villainous character we’ve seen over the previous two hours of the movie, and it works really well.
Abbott probably won’t get any Oscar buzz like Seyfried is getting, but that’s not a slight on him in the least. He provides another bonkers moment in a movie full of them. I really can’t wait for this movie to hit streaming so I can really dive back into it and his performance.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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