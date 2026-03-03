If You Loved Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Then You Should Check Out This '70s Sci-fi Movie

Listen up, Expeditioners. I know you love Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was the 2025 Game of the Year, but did you know that a bit of its plot somewhat mimics the story of a sci-fi movie from the ‘70s?

No, it's not Zardoz, as nothing's like Zardoz. And, even though E33 centers around a post-apocalyptic world, it’s also not like the oddball black comedy, A Boy and His Dog. Nope, the ‘70s movie that Expedition 33 is most closely related to, plot-wise anyway, is 1976’s Logan’s Run, as the concept of people dying due to their age is similar in both stories.

Logan’s Run is a really cool movie, and even if you haven’t finished Expedition 33 yet, I still think you should give it a watch. Here’s why.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Now, while I won’t spoil the ending of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, if you’re reading this article, I’ll assume that you’ve at least started the game. So, with that said, who could forget seeing Sophie turn into rose petals at the Gommage? It’s a defining moment and a catalyst for why Gustave feels so committed to going on this expedition.

In a way, the game makes a point of showing that people should cherish their lives while they can, because death is always around the corner. And, in the world of E33, a set age is the determining factor for why people die, with the number decreasing every year. However, Logan’s Run did this idea first. In fact, it made the age even LOWER. Because in Expedition 33, the next age to be wiped out of existence, Thanos’ style, is 33. But, in Logan’s Run, the age is THIRTY!

The plot of Logan’s Run concerns the year 2274. People live in a domed city, and life is good. People get to enjoy their youth, and it’s pretty much a utopia where you can party, hook up, and just live it up. And, once you hit 30, you move onto the next stage of your life…or, so one is led to believe. In truth, though, you’re hunted down and murdered by “Sandmen” once you reach 30. And, the 30-year-old elders who try to escape are called “runners,” hence the film’s name.

Well, a Sandman named Logan 5 (Michael York) is tasked by a computer to track down some runners heading to a place called Sanctuary, but his lifespan is somehow cut down by four years (because even back in the ‘70s, A.I. was trying to kill us). Not good.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: United Artists)

Both Stories Are Also About Fighting Back To End The Cycle, As It Were

Now, the whole point of Expedition 33 is that the brave souls who go on the mission want to stop this giant woman called The Paintress, who, upon awakening each year, wipes away the current age of people in existence, and they all die. Every Expedition that has gone out to stop her has failed, which makes each trek essentially a suicide mission. But, people keep going anyway, with the main crew of survivors being Gustav, Lune, Maelle, and Sciel.

The whole story has twists and turns, and things might not be what they seem. But, as a whole, it’s a story about rebelling against fate, and Logan’s Run has that going for it, too. As I mentioned before, Logan gets sent on a mission, but his lifespan is cut short. Instead of going gently into that good night, he decides to become a runner himself, and now he’s one of the hunted.

Eventually, he finds other runners, and he wants to locate Sanctuary so that he can be free. However, we learn that there is no such place as Sanctuary (from a kindly old man played by Peter Ustinov), and it’s really just a form of hope that people have.

Eventually, Logan frees himself and defeats the computer when it learns that there is no Sanctuary, and then calamity ensues. The end. Honestly, there’s a lot more to it, but it’s such a strange movie, which I’ll get into next.

(Image credit: United Artists)

In Their Own Ways, They Both Have A Really Interesting Vibe And Aesthetic

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was directed by a French studio called Sandfall, and the story takes place during a "Belle Epoque," which, when juxtaposed with the horrors of what’s happening due to the Paintress, is really cool visually. The garments and aesthetic are incredibly unique, as are the enemies, which range from mimes to giant, laughing face masks. Plus, even though its visual style is mega French, it plays like a JRPG, so it’s really one big goulash, and it’s no wonder that it’s been embraced by so many people. There’s visually nothing else like it.

Well, the same could be said for Logan’s Run, which, in some regards, is visually arresting, and in other regards, kind of ugly (in a charming way). I’ll explain. The domed city is a model, and it looks like one. Characters travel in monorail cars, and it definitely looks like it comes from the ‘70s. But, once within the domed city, that’s when things get interesting, as characters wear unorthodox wardrobes that are both futuristic and also seem like they come from the ‘70s.

It’s a style that looks like it belongs in the past, but it's also futuristic. But, not retro-futuristic like Fantastic Four: First Steps (which I loved, by the way). No, it has its own specific vibe, much like E33.

Now, I’m not saying that I like one over the other, but I can definitely say that if you don’t dig the story of Logan’s Run, as it can get really freaking weird (Maybe too weird), I don’t think you can knock the visuals, because like E33, there’s nothing else like it.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Their Similarities Are Interesting, But So Are Their Differences

Now, while Clair Obscure and Logan’s Run do have some similarities, I think what makes them even more interesting are their differences. For example, while I wouldn't call Logan's Run one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, I'd say that it definitely fits within that genre.

However, even though there are sci-fi elements in E33, I'd definitely categorize it more as dark fantasy (the kind that will transport you to another world!), and that makes all the difference. While there are guns in E33, the main weapon of choice is magic, which is nowhere to be seen in Logan’s Run. That said, as a JRPG, you have certain archetypes in E33, such as the mage and the damage dealer, and that’s an aspect that makes E33 such a fun experience (Seriously, this has one of the best battle systems I’ve ever played. It’s just so good!).

On the other end of the spectrum is the brightly colored sci-fi world of Logan’s Run, which looks way more like 1980’s Flash Gordon than it does Star Wars: A New Hope, which would come out one year later in 1977. You get the feeling that this is a story set way in the future rather than in a modified past, which substantially changes the tone from E33.

So, in short, I think that the two complement each other well. But, what do you think, Clair Obscur fans? Does Logan’s Run sound like a good watch to you? I’d love to hear your thoughts.