When we think of secrecy surrounding movies, naturally we think MCU, but the amount of secrecy that went into The Odyssey is insane. While I knew everything about it was kept under wraps, I didn’t realize just how much until I heard John Leguizamo’s story about landing the script, and it’s WILD.

The actor portrays Odysseus's blind and devoted servant Eumaeus, a role that has been largely praised by critics. Turns out, Christopher Nolan knew exactly what he was doing when he cast Leguizamo in the part, and he didn’t even need to eat dessert first. The actor has previously gushed about working on the movie and the amazing shooting locations, but now he’s dishing to Kevin McCarthy on his On Film podcast about the Mission Impossible-level secret keeping that went into keeping the script under wraps:

I would go to lunch at Odeon, his favorite restaurant. So we meet. He talks about the character. First of all, he talks about his career and everything. So that was just amazing to sit with him and hear him talk about his career was incredible. And then he says, ‘I have this role for you. It's one of the most loyal characters in Western literature.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, that's a lot to live up to.’ He goes, ‘Yes.’ And I was like, ‘I'd love to do it if you'll have me.’ He offered me the role right there before dessert.

Leguizamo’s performance as Eumaeus has been called “sublime” by critics , and it’s easy to see why Nolan thought he was the right fit. Though the actor understands there’s a certain scene in the movie that earned him some hate for “the rest of cinema history,” and if you’ve seen it, then you know what he’s referring to. The actor didn’t even know the extent of his part until he got the script, which came to him as a top secret mission fit for James Bond:

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A week later after we close the deal. I have to be home at 12:00 on a Tuesday to receive the script. Nobody else can receive it. I have to receive it. Sign for it. And it comes in a blood red color that you can only see, you know, during a full solstice. [laughter] I don't know. It's impossible to see, dude. The black ink is shiny, and the red makes it so you can't copy it. But it's hard to read. It's really difficult to read.

Perhaps Marvel needs to take some notes from Nolan. While this seems like an insane level of secrecy for a book to screen adaptation , I admire the commitment to "no spoilers." Though the journalist asked the most important question, who delivered the script? Surely, FedEx wasn’t tasked with such a feat. Turns out one of Nolan’s personal assistants hand delivered it. However, there was still another step for him to be able to keep the confidential script:

That's given to me, and I'm not allowed to share with anybody. My assistant had to sign an NDA.

The cloak and dagger seems to have worked as not even Tom Holland seems to have leaked anything. Additionally, Leguizamo shared that whenever Nolan made tweaks , the actor would have to turn in the old pages. This was definitely a first in his career, but one he feels was completely worth it, and I have to agree as the actor seemed to easily embody the role.

It’s not easy to bring an epic of this scale to life, and it was clear from the get-go that Nolan had a vision. Now that The Odyssey hit the 2026 movie schedule over the summer, the actor can focus on a different role. Though maybe one that doesn’t come with as much secrecy? Leguizamo will reprising his role as Sid the sloth in the upcoming 2027 movie , Ice Age: Boiling Point, which is set for a February 5, 2027 release.

Someone should ask him if he was given the Ice Age 6 script in red. Regardless, I’d love to hear his co-stars take on the spy antics it took to keep the script out of the wrong hands.