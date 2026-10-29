I Wondered Why Nathan Fielder Was Picked For You Can See Everything. His Answer Confused Me
His answer was pretty blunt, to say the least.
One of the biggest questions I’ve had since I first saw You Can See Everything is why Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans chose Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder to make the new A24 release. As Fielder himself asks, had they ever seen anything Fielder has done before? Fielder and Oppenheim are as befuddled as I am. They’ve answered the question before, but Fielder’s latest answer has me as confused as ever as to why Holmes and Evans brought in the duo.
While taking part in the Savannah Film Festival, Fielder and Oppenheim were asked about it again, and Fielder admitted that it was weird. The director said (via Parade):
Of course, one of the core questions asked by the movie is: What kind of manipulation is going on? Who is manipulating whom and why? Fielder is famous for the way he can get answers out of people that audiences don’t expect, but it’s also made clear in the movie that the whole idea behind shooting a documentary about Holmes’ last weeks before reporting to prison came from her and Evans. They approached A24 at first.
So what kind of game was the notorious fraudster running? Fielder wonders that too:
Now that the movie has been released and has become a massive hit at the box office since it hit the 2026 movie schedule a couple of weeks ago, it made sense for the interviewer to ask if Fielder has any more "clarity" on the question. His answer was blunt:
I honestly couldn’t have said it better myself. I don’t know why Holmes and Evans were ok with Oppenheim and Fielder. I’m a fan of both, but I don’t think I’d ever trust them in this situation. Obviously, the former Theranos CEO and her partner were trying to make Holmes look more sympathetic, but just the smallest amount of research would probably show anyone why Fielder may not be the best choice as a director for doing that.
You Can See Everything is the best movie of the year, at least in my opinion (and the opinion of others around here). I really hope it becomes the first documentary to get a Best Picture nomination at the 99th Academy Awards, but that doesn’t mean I want Nathan Fielder making a movie about me.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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