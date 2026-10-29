I Wondered Why Nathan Fielder Was Picked For You Can See Everything. His Answer Confused Me

One of the biggest questions I’ve had since I first saw You Can See Everything is why Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans chose Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder to make the new A24 release. As Fielder himself asks, had they ever seen anything Fielder has done before? Fielder and Oppenheim are as befuddled as I am. They’ve answered the question before, but Fielder’s latest answer has me as confused as ever as to why Holmes and Evans brought in the duo.

While taking part in the Savannah Film Festival, Fielder and Oppenheim were asked about it again, and Fielder admitted that it was weird. The director said (via Parade):

That was part of what made it so weird. Like, why us? Why are we there? I mean, I like myself enough, but I would not want to be there for my last month of freedom.

Of course, one of the core questions asked by the movie is: What kind of manipulation is going on? Who is manipulating whom and why? Fielder is famous for the way he can get answers out of people that audiences don’t expect, but it’s also made clear in the movie that the whole idea behind shooting a documentary about Holmes’ last weeks before reporting to prison came from her and Evans. They approached A24 at first.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

So what kind of game was the notorious fraudster running? Fielder wonders that too:

What was also weird about it is, like, we felt like there was some game going on that even we couldn't make sense of, but we were like, well, let's just go along with this and see what comes out, I guess.

Now that the movie has been released and has become a massive hit at the box office since it hit the 2026 movie schedule a couple of weeks ago, it made sense for the interviewer to ask if Fielder has any more "clarity" on the question. His answer was blunt:

Uh… Fuck no.

I honestly couldn’t have said it better myself. I don’t know why Holmes and Evans were ok with Oppenheim and Fielder. I’m a fan of both, but I don’t think I’d ever trust them in this situation. Obviously, the former Theranos CEO and her partner were trying to make Holmes look more sympathetic, but just the smallest amount of research would probably show anyone why Fielder may not be the best choice as a director for doing that.

You Can See Everything is the best movie of the year, at least in my opinion (and the opinion of others around here). I really hope it becomes the first documentary to get a Best Picture nomination at the 99th Academy Awards, but that doesn’t mean I want Nathan Fielder making a movie about me.