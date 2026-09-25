I Can’t Get Enough Of How Clueless Alan Cumming Was On The Avengers Set (And His A+ Interaction With Florence Pugh)

Sure, Alan Cumming is returning as Nightcrawler for Avengers: Doomsday, but don’t ask him to explain the plot. Aside from the fact that the actor is afraid to say anything so that he doesn’t get in trouble with Marvel, he seemingly doesn’t understand what’s going on well enough to risk it. Given how top secret as everything in the Marvel Universe is, that’s probably a good thing, for his sake.

The upcoming Marvel movie is set to hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie schedule, with anticipation building after that initial epic cast reveal and brief appearance by Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For the first time, The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, The New Avengers, and The X-Men will be teaming up to battle the feared villain, which is sure to bring plenty of superhero shenanigans and mayhem as they work together to save the world and themselves. In a recent Hit 1 interview on SiriusXM, Alan Cumming stated it very plainly:

In terms of the Avengers, I’m just absolutely terrified to say anything because, and also to be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot.

When you’re an actor in a Marvel project, you have to get used to spending a lot of time in front of a blue screen where things will be added later. As a result of that, it’s not surprising that it would be challenging to completely understand or fully track what’s going on at any given time. The Traitors host seems to have found it more beneficial to just focus on what he’s supposed to be doing in a scene, rather than knowing how it fits into the Marvel multiverse. He said:

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There was a bit where we’re shooting a scene and a man came, and it was one of the rare scenes when I was actually on the back lot and not in front of a blue screen and this man came and said, ‘So, right now, Alan, these giant robots are …’ blah bah, and started to tell me the thing. And I was like, you know what? Thank you so much but just tell me where I point my whatever I point, and I’ll go do that. I just know I’m here to run around.

As the host of The Traitors, Alan Cumming has become accustomed to treating things as though they’re top secret. But even then, he had an instance when he was talking about his experience working on the mega blockbuster and something he said got misconstrued. After all, the fans are always there to speculate.

With as highly anticipated as Avengers: Doomsday is, the behind-the-scenes tidbits that The Good Wife star shared are really fun to hear. It was particularly wild to know that while Nightcrawler and Yelena Belova shared a moment together, Cumming didn’t actually get to work with Florence Pugh but rather her body double. He explained:

I saw Florence Pugh yesterday at the Emmys, and I said, ‘Gosh, it’s so funny. I’ve never met you, but you lay on top of me, or your body double did.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, I lay on top of you as well, but it was your body double.’

After hearing that, I know that I, for one, will absolutely try to pinpoint which moment that is when I see Avengers: Doomsday. I’m so curious to know whether it will seem like the two actors were actually there together for the scene. It’s not unheard of, in working on a movie as large as this one, that production would have to split cast members across multiple filming days to accommodate scheduling and that body doubles would be needed to step in. Still, it definitely makes me curious to see how it will all come together in the final edit. If you want to watch how Cumming described the experience, here is the full clip:

With a Disney+ subscription, you still have plenty of time to catch up on or revisit all of the Marvel movies in order before Avengers: Doomsday is released, or you can just watch the recommended list of essential projects if you want to understand the next installment in the MCU better than Alan Cumming.