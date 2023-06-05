Our Favorite Explosions In The Transformers Movies

Over the course of the past decade-and-a-half, the Transformers franchise has given us some of the biggest, baddest, and loudest big-screen explosions. These massive spectacles that combine high-quality visual effects with old-school practicality have gotten audiences to come back time and time again to see how Michael Bay (and later, Travis Knight) found new and inventive ways to make things go BOOM!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Blackout’s Base Attack - Transformers

The opening scene in Transformers is one of those quintessential Michael Bay moments that we’ve come to expect from the director over the years, and it doesn’t disappoint. Of course, we’re talking about Blackout’s attack on the U.S. military base that kicks off the 2007 summer blockbuster. Before the whole scene goes to hell in a handbasket and gives us one of the most awesome explosions in the franchise, we are treated to a scene that is similar to NASA engineers discovering a big rock is headed towards Earth in Armageddon.

Blackout’s transformation from a large military helicopter to a destructive Decepticon is brilliant, tense, and epic, as he starts to run roughshod over anyone in his way. And then comes the massive concussive blast that takes out a chunk of the base with one of the coolest sound effects in the franchise.

Mission City Battle - Transformers

Okay, the final battle between the Autobots and Decepticons at the end of Transformers is sweet from start to finish, and features some incredible action that still looks great 16 years later. And while the battle gets epicly intense when Optimus Prime and Megatron have their big duel to end the Mission City battle, there’s a great and more low-key moment earlier in the sequence where Starscream lays down a barrage of missiles from the sky, leaving the heroes battered and confused.

But the beauty of this explosion comes before and after the big blast. While the army awaits reinforcements to collect the Allspark, we get this classic Michael Bay shot where the camera swings from behind Sam (Shia LaBeouf) and Mikaela (Megan Fox) that really sets the tone for the ensuing chaos. There’s a similar, slow-mo moment immediately following the blast that’s incredibly emotional.

Egyptian Bombardment - Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen

Though it isn’t the best entry in the franchise, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen has some of the better action sequences, including the epic battle in Egypt. When the surviving Autobots and NEST’s forces go to Egyptian ruins to find a way to bring Optimus Prime back to life, they have an epic fight with the Constructicons that leads to what is perhaps the most ridiculous explosion in any of the movies. Of course, we’re talking about the air raid to wipe out the evil robots.

The shot of ruins being carpet bombed by jets is a sight to see and remains as intense now as it was 14 years ago, thanks to Michael Bay’s seeming obsession with constantly outdoing himself when it comes to blowing things up. We get loud, concussive blasts, slow-mo running, dramatic music, and an unforgettable cinematic moment.

Chicago Invasion - Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Over the years, Michael Bay has brought widespread destruction to cities like New York, Paris, Miami, and San Francisco, and in 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, he added Chicago to the list. In the epic final act of the franchise’s third installment, the Decepticons invade the “Windy City” as part of their plan to enslave humanity and bring their home planet of Cybertron to the solar system. And boy, is it epic!

The shot of buildings along the Chicago River being bombarded by missiles in the twilight is a visual that is just too good to pass up, and it’s hard not to think about it whenever visiting the city.

Lockdown’s Grenades - Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Released in 2014, Transformers: Age of Extinction is another intense and action-packed installment in the franchise, one that introduced a whole new cast of human characters as well as some new Transformers as well. One of those, a Cybertronian assassin with an arsenal of impressive weapons, also gives us one of the movie’s – and franchise’s – best explosions.

Though Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) and a few other survivors make it out of their encounter with Lockdown partway through the movie, his friend Lucas (T.J. Miller) isn’t as lucky, getting turned to metal after being caught in the blast. It was sad to see the character go, but that explosion was just so ridiculously awesome.

Medieval Warfare - Transformers: The Last Knight

Transformers: The Last Knight didn’t waste any time getting the action started. In fact, the first explosions featured in the 2017 sequel are incorporated into the Paramount Pictures logo from the jump, creating a cool and eye-catching effect. Unlike previous installments, this movie starts in medieval England where King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table partner with a group of Transformers known as the Knights of Lacon.

In addition to old-school weaponry and warfare, we also get to see Dragonstorm, a three-headed robot made up of the Knights, unleash a wave of fire on the Saxon forces, creating a fun and unique action sequence for the franchise. It’s like Braveheart meets Game of Thrones meets Transformers.

The Battle Of Cybertron - Bumblebee

Travis Knight’s 2018 Transformers prequel Bumblebee starts off in spectacular fashion with the intense battle of Cybetron sequence, which sees the Autobots try in vain to defeat the Decepticons. When it becomes certain that Optimus Prime and his forces won’t win this bitter civil war, he sends Bumblebee to set up a new base of operations while he stays back to buy his friend some time.

In the final moments of this intense scene, the Decepticons unleash an onslaught of firepower on the Autobots base, bringing the massive structure down the surface of the planet. The scale of the structure, and destruction that turns it into a pile of metal, is awesome in every sense of the word.

We can't wait to see what Steven Caple Jr. brings to the table when he takes over the franchise for a movie that will blend classic Transformers and Beast Wars characters for another addition to the franchise.